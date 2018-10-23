Eli Manning: It’s hard to imagine being with another organization

Posted by Charean Williams on October 23, 2018, 6:18 PM EDT
Pat Shurmur said earlier Tuesday that he expects Eli Manning to remain the Giants’ quarterback after the trade deadline.

“Yes, I do. I think Eli will be our quarterback,” Shurmur said on a conference call with beat reporters. “He has been, and he’ll continue to be here.”

The Giants dealing Manning before next week’s trade deadline isn’t happening, no matter how much Giants fans wish for it.

First, Manning has a no trade clause in his contract that “he almost certainly isn’t waiving,” according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. Manning has said he plans to end his career with the Giants.

He repeated that Tuesday on WFAN 660.

“I haven’t thought about the trade scenario and hey, this organization is the only team I played for and only thing I know,” Manning said on the radio, via Art Stapleton of northjersey.com. “I love the Giants. It’s hard to imagine being with another organization.”

Second, who would trade for a 37-year-old Manning? He is 4-18 since the start of the 2017 season, with 26 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Even Jacksonville, where Tom Coughlin now resides and finds his Jaguars in desperate need of a quarterback, reportedly has no interest.

Third, who are the Giants going to play instead? Rookie Kyle Lauletta?

Yes, Manning will remain with the Giants after next week’s trade deadline. The question is: Do they turn to Lauletta at some point during the season?

Manning sounds as if he plans to remain the Giants’ starting quarterback beyond just next week.

“I still feel like we’ve got a lot left in this team,” Manning said.

17 responses to “Eli Manning: It’s hard to imagine being with another organization

  6. This will be his last year as a Giant or season ticket holders are going bye bye. Watching the rush instead of your receivers is always a bad sign.Thanks for all the good years but it’s time to move on.The kid from Oregon is top Rated and is A starter out the gate .Make your move Giants and get this kid in the draft.6-5 230 pounds and can move around if he has too.

  7. Am I the only one who realizes that nobody would trade for him, and although that was stated in the article, it still somehow is the basis for this article. The trade deadline approaching isn’t a factor when it’s obvious no one would have interest…

  9. If you actually think you have something left, why wouldnt you want to go to another team that could give you a chance to compete and win? This years Giants is like last years. They’re not going anywhere. Its not like you’re Brady and leaving the team means you are leaving the best coach in the league.

  12. Why would Giants fans wish for it? They all had a hissyfit when he got benched after years of poor performance.

  13. So just do them a favor and retire now.

    Say thanks for the memories and the insane amount of money and bounce ASAP.

  16. *sighs*. Season ticket holders aren’t going bye bye (plenty of teams with less success whose ST holders do not go bye bye. Bill B isn’t going to coach the Giants ever – and Eli won’t be there for two years anyway. Etc. Etc. All that said, G-Men should be trading him to someone now. Guy won you 2 rings, so he deserves some respect on his way out. Trade him to a contender.

    Problem is…who is that? Does JAX become one because they get a QB who can play better than me? Maybe. I’d let him go somewhere. Giants aren’t going to be good in 2018 anyway. Their season is shot and they need to look elsewhere for 2019.

  17. Analytics has already ruined baseball and made it unwatchable. It is now ruining the NFL. That said, when analytics fails it is now the excuse that can be used for coaches making horrible in game decisions. It was the fault of analytics, not a coaches decision.

    Analytics cost the Giants the game last night. Analytics made them go for the two point conversion twice in the second half. So what if they failed on the first two point conversion. Analytics said it was the right call to make, going for the two, so it can’t be questioned. Bull crap.

    Eli goes for the QB sneak twice when the team doesn’t have any timeouts left. How about blaming Eli for poor decision making? I don’t know what is about the national media, but they have always let the Manning’s off the hook. They let Eli off the hook when he was drafted by the Chargers and acted like a spoiled brat not wearing the Charger hat when drafted. It was as if Eli was some sort of victim. I guess Eli deserved special rules which allowed him to cherry pick what team he wanted to go to, the draft be damned.

    I know, Elway refused to play for the Colts. At least Elway was more grown up about it, even though I didn’t like it. At least he owned it. Plus he had another option. He could have been a pitcher for the Yankees.

