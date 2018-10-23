Eli Manning on pace to get sacked 55 times, by far the most in his career

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Eli Manning is getting sacked more this year than ever before in his NFL career.

Manning has been sacked 24 times in the Giants’ first seven games. That puts him on pace to get sacked 55 times this season, which would be by far the most in his career.

The 37-year-old Manning has never been sacked 50 times in a season, or even 40 times in a season. His previous high is 39 sacks, in 2013.

In last night’s loss to the Falcons, Manning was sacked four times. This year only one quarterback in the NFL, Houston’s Deshaun Watson, has been sacked more than Manning. Watson has been sacked 26 times.

When the Giants signed left tackle Nate Solder to a four-year, $62 million contract this offseason, they were expecting Manning to stay upright more. That hasn’t been the case. The Giants’ offense has been a mess, and Manning’s inability to escape pressure has been a big part of that.