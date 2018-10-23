Emmanuel Sanders, Brandon Marshall downplay Halloween party costumes

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly has created a stir for things he allegedly did after attending Von Miller‘s Halloween party. Two teammates created a stir for the choice in costumes and (more specifically) props.

Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Brandon Marshall dressed as the Tyrone Biggums character from Dave Chappelle’s old show and singer Bobby Brown, respectively. Both used fake cocaine as part of their costumes.

“It was just a bag of flour,” Marshall told Klis, “I guess I was trying to make the costume come to life. I didn’t mean any harm by it. I see people tweeting me about people having addiction problems. I’m not making fun of people with addictions. I was just trying to make the costume come alive.”

Sanders tried to downplay the situation as well.

“It’s Halloween,” Sanders told Klis. “My personality — I’m not a superhero. I just wanted to be funny. Everybody loves the Dave Chappelle show. I went as a character off the Dave Chappelle show. That’s it. Period. It’s Halloween. Why are we blowing it up into a cocaine-theme party and why are people saying I dressed up as this? It’s Halloween. I don’t think the problem here was the party.”

For Chad Kelly, the problem definitely wasn’t the party (unless his problems after the party had something to do with beverages consumed at the party). For Sanders and Marshall, the reality is that, while some costumes are clearly out of bounds (even if as many learned on Tuesday not everyone instantly realizes that), some costumes will cause reasonable minds to differ as to whether a line has been crossed.