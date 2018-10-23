Eric Reid’s grievance against Bengals denied

Getty Images

The grievance filed by the NFLPA on behalf of Panthers safety Eric Reid earlier this year has been denied by an arbitrator.

At the heart of the grievance Reid filed was his free agent visit with the Bengals earlier this year. Reid was asked by the team if he planned to continue kneeling during the playing of the national anthem this year and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that arbitrator Shyam Das ruled that the Bengals were within their rights to ask Reid about his plans.

The grievance contended the question put a precondition on Reid’s employment in violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Reid signed with the Panthers this month and has taken a knee during the anthem. He also had a confrontation with Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins on the field before last Sunday’s game and harsh words for Jenkins’ approach to social activism after it.

Reid still has a collusion grievance pending against the NFL as a whole. His former 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick has also filed a collusion grievance against the league and an arbitrator ruled that case could move forward to trial.