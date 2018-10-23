Everson Griffen back with Vikings Wednesday

Getty Images

Defensive end Everson Griffen has been away from the Vikings for nearly a month as he’s worked on “resolving personal issues” after a series of troubling events that led to a mental health evaluation.

Griffen’s absence is coming to an end. The Vikings announced that Griffen will resume activities with the team when they gather for work on Wednesday.

“Being around my teammates and coaches is something I have missed for several weeks,” Griffen said in a statement released by the team. “While this is an exciting and positive move forward for me, it is only the next step in a longer process. I look forward to once again putting in the work with the guys and contributing to this team in any way I can. My larger focus remains on addressing my personal health, and I’m hopeful the time will come when I feel comfortable sharing my story and using my platform to bring awareness to these issues. I continue to be extremely grateful for the constant support from my family, my teammates, the Vikings organization and our tremendous fans.”

General Manager Rick Spielman said in another statement that the team is excited to have Griffen back in the fold and “our focus will continue to be on providing an on-going support system for Everson and his family.”