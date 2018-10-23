Falcons guard Brandon Fusco out for the season

Getty Images

Even when the Falcons win, they end up losing people.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters today that right guard Brandon Fusco would miss the rest of the season after an ankle injury suffered in last night’s win over the Giants.

The Falcons signed Fusco this offseason, and he had started every game so far. He joins former starting left guard Andy Levitre on IR.

In fact, he’s the sixth Falcon on IR already, or twice their win total. They aren’t just any players either, but running back Devonta Freeman, linebacker Deion Jones, safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen along with both starting guards.