Falcons signing Rees Odhiambo off Colts’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Falcons are signing offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo off the Colts’ practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Atlanta needs an offensive lineman after losing guard Brandon Fusco to a season-ending injury last night. Fusco’s ankle injury has landed him on injured reserve.

Odhiambo, 26, entered the league as a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016. He played eight games as a rookie and seven games last season, including making seven starts at left tackle.

The Seahawks cut him out of the preseason, and the Colts signed him to their practice squad Sept. 24.