Former Patriots head coach Rod Rust dies at age 90

Getty Images

Former Patriots head coach Rod Rust died Tuesday morning, Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle reports. Rust was 90.

Rust coached 22 years in the NFL, 14 years in college and seven years in the CFL.

He tutored Mean Joe Greene at the University of North Texas, serving as head coach at the school from 1967-72. He coached in the NFL and the Canadian Football League from 1987-2005.

He went 1-15 in his only season as the Patriots’ head coach in 1990.

Rust served as defensive coordinator of the Chiefs from 1978-82 before going to the Patriots in the same role from 1983-87. He returned to Kansas City in 1988 before taking a job with Pittsburgh in 1989.

He also spent time with the Giants, Falcons, Montreal Alouettes, 49ers and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Rust was 77 when he returned after the 2005 season.

Rust was a two-year letterwinner at Iowa State from 1947-48.