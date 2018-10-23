Jadeveon Clowney: Brock Osweiler not here anymore, so I don’t care for him

Getty Images

Brock Osweiler calls Thursday’s game against one of his former teams “just another game.” Jadeveon Clowney calls Osweiler just another quarterback he will try to sack.

Clowney has 4.5 sacks in six games this season, including two against Jacksonville on Sunday.

“He’s not here anymore, so I don’t really care for him,” Clowney said of Osweiler, via quotes distributed by the team.

Osweiler went 8-6 in 2016, his one season in Houston after the Texans signed him to a four-year, $72 million deal.

“I know we didn’t win a lot with him,” Clowney said. “Just trying to go against him now and just try to get after him this week up front, make him rattled in the pocket. Hopefully he’ll throw a couple interceptions, a couple picks.”

Clowney has proved a disruptive player, with 20 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, two recovered fumbles and a touchdown.

“I’m trying to get better each week. It’s a work in progress,” Clowney said. “You try to build on each week, and I’m just trying to build off the game I had last week.”