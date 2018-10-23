Jaguars held players-only meeting after Sunday’s locker room scuffle

Getty Images

The aftermath of the Jaguars’ 20-7 loss to the Texans included head coach Doug Marrone making a choice about a starting quarterback for Week Eight while his players tried to calm things down after emotions bubbled over in the locker room on Sunday.

Defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell were seen scuffling with each other in the locker room after the loss and players acknowledged that the team’s three-game losing streak is taking a toll. They tried to smooth out the rough spots with a players-only meeting on Monday.

“That’s not out of the norm,” Marrone said, via the team’s website. “That’s everyone trying to find what their role is and being together and pulling in the same direction. That’s what I expect from this team. We’ve done that before. There’s a lot of frustration. The faster you can get everyone back on the same page, especially with a day off tomorrow for the players … we want everyone in the same mindset and the same mind frame. That was my goal today of when we come back and go. We as coaches have to get our butts to work and get our guys in the best situation.”

Jaguars players seemed split on how quickly they’d be able to work out their differences, but the sooner the better for a team that has failed to live up to expectations so far this season.