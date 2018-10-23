Jason Garrett defends decision to give up a first-round pick for Amari Cooper

Posted by Mike Florio on October 23, 2018, 10:21 AM EDT
On Monday, the Cowboys gave up a first-round pick for receiver Amari Cooper. On Tuesday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett (to little surprise) defended the move.

He’s 24 years old,” Garrett said during a weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We think he has a bright future.”

Bright enough to justify a first-round pick?

“The value for a player like that at his age, that’s really what it costs you,” Garrett said. “It costs you a first round pick. If we were to get him in the draft next spring, you would say, ‘Boy, is there any receiver who is as good as a guy like Amari Cooper?’ He’s not 28, 29, 30. You’re not paying for a guy for what he’s done for the past six, seven, eight years for another team.”

But Cooper hasn’t performed over the past two years like a guy who merits a first-round pick. In 20 games he has played since the start of the 2017 season, Cooper has 70 receptions for 960 yards and eight touchdowns. Of those 20 games, he’s had four with 100 or more receiving yards; in the other 16 game (a full season of football), Cooper has had 38 catches for 391 yards.

That kind of production doesn’t merit a first-round pick, especially in light of the current posture of Cooper’s contract. (More on that in a later blurb.) The truth is that the Cowboys gave up a one because they had to give up a one, because the Eagles reportedly were at the table with a two. But for the presence of other suitors, maybe the Cowboys could have gotten Cooper for a second-round or even a third-round pick. With an auction emerging, the Cowboys had to overpay to get him.

Now that they have him, what do they really have? When owner/G.M. Jerry Jones recently defended the team’s absence of a No. 1 receiver in recent years, he was talking about a different former Alabama receiver, and there’s a big gap between Cooper and Julio Jones. Under that standard, the Cowboys still don’t have a No. 1 receiver, even though they gave up a draft pick — and will give up the money — that a No. 1 receiver commands.

The fact that the Cowboys surrendered a first-round pick (and the fact that they’re the Cowboys) will serve only to put more pressure on the team, the coaching staff, and quarterback Dak Prescott to justify the decision to make the move for Cooper. While will make it harder, not easier, to get the most out of the offense and to transform Prescott, Cooper, and Ezekiel Elliott into a revival of the Triplets.

“It’s going to require overtime by him, by the coaches, to get him going,” Garrett said. And he’s right. Because getting a receiver up to speed halfway through the regular season is the equivalent of changing a tire on a moving car, and the expectation that the new wheel will make a lemon into a Lamborghini will make it no easier to remove and replace the lug nuts before the old man hits the hub cap and for one brief moment we see all the bolts silhouetted against the lights of the traffic and then they are gone.

And then Cowboys fans will say fudge. Although they won’t say fudge.

45 responses to “Jason Garrett defends decision to give up a first-round pick for Amari Cooper

  2. For those that are confused, this is why Jason Garrett still has a job. Jerrah does something that makes no sense to anyone but Jerrah and Jason is right there being the fall man for the blame. Hard to find coaches so loyal.

  6. we’ll see what he says in December when he’s fired for not winning . Jerry acts like he just slotted the missing super bowl piece

  7. I’m not a Cowboy fan, but I think this is worth the risk. There is no guarantee of getting a receiver as good or better than Cooper with that likely middle of the first round pick next year. There have been many 1st round wide receiver busts. The East is looking weak this year. It’s there for the taking….

  9. I think Will McClay did an excellent job and did his due diligence in terms of player research on Amari Cooper and the overall evaluation of WR prospects for the Cowboys.

    Amari Cooper had over a thousand yards his rookie season. Over 1100 yards his second season. Things went south for Amari Cooper when he had an under-qualified offensive cooordinator his 3rd season, along with a coach who’s been out of football for ten years this season. Plus he doesn’t fit Gruden’s system.

    The Cowboys got a 24 year old 1100 yard receiver who will fit their Coryell numbering system easily. Good job on Will McClay’s part and Stephen Jones for pulling the trigger. This upcoming draft is a weak receiver draft, unless there’s that one receiver out there that’s off the grid. But has the desire and intensity to become a great NFL receiver, but on paper there aren’t any receiver prospects that are a better than Amari Cooper.

  10. If Jerruh was paying me what he is paying Jason…I would stand on the sidelines, clap and say whatever Jerruh wanted.

  11. 1.5 years, $14 million. Or $9.33 million average. That’s Lockett/Cobb/Moncrief/Garcon money. Plus you get 18 months to evaluate whether or not this former top-10 talent is worth a second contract. This is not a bad value for Dallas, money-wise.

    However, he was probably worth a second rounder at most, given his injury/production history. First round picks are so valuable/valued, especially a mid-round pick (16-20) like Dallas is likely going to have. Oakland made out in this deal.

  14. If he pans out, could be okay in the long run. Cut D. Thompson now and get a 4th rounder back. If we went WR in 1st, might be tough to see where his development goes. Recent WR’s in 1st round are as follows. Nothing impressive on these draft lists, so I’m okay with the trade as opposed to drafting a #1 WR.

    Bigger problem is the O-line lately!!! Like his age also, 24 is pretty young.

    2013
    First round
    8 Tavon Austin Rams
    27 DeAndre Hopkins Texans
    29 Cordarrelle Patterson Vikings

    2012
    First round
    5 Justin Blackmon Jaguars
    13 Michael Floyd Cardinals
    20 Kendall Wright Titans
    30 A.J. Jenkins 49ers

    2015

    Amari Cooper 1 4 Oakland Raiders
    Kevin White 2 7 Chicago Bears
    DeVante Parker 3 14 Miami Dolphins
    Jaelen Strong 4 70 Houston Texans
    Breshad Perriman 5 26 Baltimore Ravens
    Nelson Agholor 6 20 Philadelphia Eagles
    Phillip Dorsett 7 29 Indianapolis Colts

  15. I was pissed at first, but someone made a GREAT point. If Philly or N.E. makes this trade, everyone is saying great trade. It’s on the coaches now to make this work, cause he is talented.

    Taking the wait and see approach now!

  17. Reality is that a stud WR hasn’t been the key to SB wins for some time.

    Go back and look at the last 10 winners – not sure any had what would be considered (and paid as)a top receiver.

    In fact could argue TE are more important.

  18. “Amari Cooper is Amari Cooper, but a first round pick could be anything, it could even be Amari Cooper!”

    -Raiders executives aka Jon why are we doing this to ourselves again Gruden.

  19. They overpaid but can we stop the narrative that a 1st round puck is a sure thing. Draft history shows that 1st rd picks are a 50/50 proposition at best. The attractiveness is controlling the player for 5 years on the cheap.

  20. I don’t like giving up a first round pick but as long as this is looked at as the “last chance” for both Garrett and Dak and am with it. Oakland is a train wreck and that could have something to do with Coopers lack of stats. I would rather invest a 1st rounder now than waste $50 million on Dak if he isn’t the guy. No more excuses for either of them.

  22. Cooper can play. He’s a legitimate deep threat who runs precise routes. And he’s incredible after the catch – youtube vs the Chargers and watch how many ankles he breaks. And he brings ZERO drama. Not a diva, consummate pro. Fix the drops and he might be the #1 they’re looking for.

  24. I like the risk that the Cowboys are taking here. I tend to think the problem with Amari is less about him and more about Oakland management. I could be wrong about that but, like I said, I like the risk. We’ve seen what bad coaching / system did to Todd Gurley (see 2016), followed by NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2017).

    Amari Cooper has all the physical skills and attributes to be a legit WR1. Whether he can be that in the Cowboys’ offensive system remains to be seen. But there is no denying the Cowboys need a WR1. They tried to pay dearly for Sammy Watkins in the off-season.

    Cowboys have an economic decision to make with their QB (soon). Can he really be judged if his most productive WR is Cole Beasley? With the combo of Zeke and Amari, his excuses for not being productive go away and it can be better determined if he can be the man or if he’s just a game manager.

  27. One of these stat lines from 2016-17 is Amari Cooper and one is Dez Bryant:

    119 REC / 1,635 YDS / 14 TDs

    130 REC / 1,750 YDS / 12 TDS

    One guy got cut, the other they gave a 1st for.

  28. “He’s 24 years old,” Garrett said during a weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We think he has a bright future.”…
    ________________
    “Also, they’ll trade whoever they pick back to us in a couple years anyone. They don’t like to keep talent.”

    ——————————-

    sir they have actual qbs who can throw the ball and dont wilt and any type of defense! my god. how do you not get that?

    =======================================================================

    If the ’85 Bears or ’72 Dolphins made this trade, they would be mocked.

  32. Cooper could re-emerge as a great receiver and all, but why the premium price tag? Who else was bidding even a second rounder for this guy? Cowboys only have him under control thru next year. And Cooper’s salary next year is a fully guaranteed $13.9 mil which would be 5th highest WR salary this year. He’s worth that AND a first rounder? For the mere hope he can return to form for about 24 games before you either let him go or pay him another huge deal? This deal would have been a lot more palatable if Dallas got back a mid rounder too or it was just a 3rd or 4th rounder.

  33. You got to love everyone who tries to jump ship on teams. If your a true fan you stick with your team through the good times and the bad. You especially don’t jump ship to a team on the rise. That’s just pathetic. Us Eagle fans had to sit there and watch Chip Kelly dismantle our team and ship out every single one of our play makers. You have to just ride it out.

  34. I am no Cowboys fan (and I live in Dallas…) but I don’t fault the logic. He’s a first round talent that hasn’t performed in a team that isn’t really a first round ballot for PFTs top ten Power Rankings – and hasn’t been. We’ve seen player transition to better organizations all the time.

    Real problem is….are the Cowboys that organization? That I am not sure of, at all. Dak is a 4th round QB (and I don’t mean he was picked in the 4th….), Zeke is hit or miss, defense isn’t very good. And I don’t think the coaching is that good either. But a pick is a pick. Some pan out, some just get panned. I think it is a good move to see if they can advance the franchise forward.

  35. If your QB cannot hit or look for wide receivers to begin with, what difference does adding another receiver really make? It is not like the Danish Ham is a skilled professional downfield thrower. He is subpar on passing TD’s numbers and runs at the first hint of trouble.

    You could solve your wide receiver problem by drafting a QB with skills that work in the NFL, not in college.

  36. I saw an NFL alert come across my phone yesterday and I glanced down at my desk and saw it was a Cowboys alert. I thought for sure it was going to say “COWBOYS FIRE JASON GARRETT” but instead I pick up my phone and I see instead the Cowboys are giving away draft picks. SMH

    Because Eagles and Pats were only giving a late 2nd not a early 1st

    Difference is those teams you mentioned wouldn’t give up a 1st round pick for Cooper. Especially what might be an earlier 1st round pick. They would be giving up a 2nd or a 3rd if they were to make the trade so yeah in that case it would have been a good trade because they didn’t completely over pay for an under performing player. Plus those 2 teams have QB’s that can feed him the ball not a QB that passes for under 200 yards each game.

  40. Lots of picks to turn into players to then have the new regime trade for pennies on the dollar in 2 years. Hollywood couldn’t write comedy this hilarious. Don’t move this team, just fold the franchise.

  41. @longislandcowboysfan….. the reason that people would say it’s a great move for new england or philly is the simple fact that both of those teams have Quarterbacks

  43. There is nobody that thinks Amari Cooper is worth a first except the cowboys.

    They have no offensive line. Their QB is below (yes below) average. He can’t hit anybody on the run. But most importantly who is going to block to allow Cooper to get down the field?

    It’s a good day for Giants, Redskins, and Eagle fans. Boys won’t win 7 games.

  45. Heh, yeah Cooper has gotten open but David Carr sucks this year. I hear what Garrett is saying, there is an upside to this but I think it’s a gamble that probably won’t pay off unless Dak gets him the ball AND he catches it, both big ifs.

