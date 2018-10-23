Jim Schwartz sees defensive failures as periodic inability to make one play

Getty Images

The Eagles had an epic collapse in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Panthers, giving up three touchdowns while leading 17-0, including one that came after Carolina turned a fourth-and-10 play into a 35-yard gain. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had a simple explanation for the outcome.

“On each of those drives, it was like one play that we have to make, and we’ve had that at different times this year,” Schwartz told reporters on Tuesday. “Against the Titans we had just a couple chances to be able to get a play to stop a drive. We weren’t able to make it. We had a fourth and ten, have to make that. . . . There have been different times over the course of our years here that that’s happened. But we’ve always sort of picked them up and made a play somewhere else along the way; special teams made a play, offense made a play and then [with] this, we didn’t get that done. So that’s sort of where it was.”

One issue that possibly has affected the Eagles, according to Schwartz, is a tendency to try to create turnovers, which can in turn result in a missed tackle and a big play.

“I think there’s a fine line there, and you always warn the players, sometimes chasing takeaways, chasing turnovers, puts you in worse position,” Schwartz said. “You start giving up plays. Guys press too much. They go for the strip instead of the tackle and you give up a bigger play or they go for the interception instead of the [pass breakup] and you give up a big play or stuff like that. You’ve got to temper that.”

Schwartz continues to focus on the big picture.

“There are two things we can do as a defense,” Schwartz said. “One is hold the score down, and No. 2 is put our offense in position to score, or score ourselves, and that’s a thing that was a common theme for us last year that we haven’t really been able to get our feet under us this year in creating those game-changing plays.

“Before we gave up the fourth-and-ten play, I mean, we were a couple inches away from getting an interception. When [Panthers QB] Cam [Newton] throws the ball, he’s getting hit, it’s that close to stripping the ball. This is a game of inches. It doesn’t change the win or the loss, but that’s just what you have to do. We need to find a way to come up with those plays without pressing, without playing out of our character.”

For the game-winning touchdown, the Panthers went out of character, turning their tendencies around to dupe the Eagles defense. Panthers tight end Greg Olsen told PFT after Sunday’s game that the touchdown pass he caught came out of a formation from which they’ve typically run, at a down-and-distance that also has featured a strong run tendency.

That’s also a big part of making a play at the right time — guessing right as to what is coming. The Eagles, on the game-winning play, clearly guessed run, and Olsen ran right by the defense to get wide open.