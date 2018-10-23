Le’Veon Bell is still gone, and Mike Tomlin is still not interested in talking about him

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell had planned to return last week. It’s still unclear why he didn’t. It’s now clear he won’t be returning this week, either.

It’s also clear that coach Mike Tomlin has no interest in talking about Bell.

“I don’t play the hypothetical game,” Tomlin said at his weekly press conference in response to a question about a possible trade for Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson. “We focus on us and potential free agents and so forth. It’s our normal business. I just don’t delve into the hypothetical fodder about who’s potentially available and who’s not. Some of those things are just speculation, there’s no significance or anything real to it. So why comment on it? Why think about it? Why waste one iota of our time? We’ve got real tangible issues relative to guys on our team that need to be addressed.”

Tomlin then made it clear that the same mindset applies to Bell, in the event anyone wanted to ask about him.

If any other team wants to ask about Bell, the problem is that he can’t be traded until he signs a contract with the team. At this point, it’s looking more and more likely that he won’t show up until after the trade deadline comes and goes, next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

As to Peterson, Tomlin’s decision to say nothing made plenty of sense, given the tampering rules. He can’t comment on players under contract with another team, and given the Cardinals’ strong position that they won’t be trading Peterson (along with the reports that Peterson wants out), any team that would publicly flirt with Peterson would be asking for a tampering charge.