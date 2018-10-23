Le’Veon Bell is still gone, and Mike Tomlin is still not interested in talking about him

Posted by Mike Florio on October 23, 2018, 3:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell had planned to return last week. It’s still unclear why he didn’t. It’s now clear he won’t be returning this week, either.

It’s also clear that coach Mike Tomlin has no interest in talking about Bell.

“I don’t play the hypothetical game,” Tomlin said at his weekly press conference in response to a question about a possible trade for Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson. “We focus on us and potential free agents and so forth. It’s our normal business. I just don’t delve into the hypothetical fodder about who’s potentially available and who’s not. Some of those things are just speculation, there’s no significance or anything real to it. So why comment on it? Why think about it? Why waste one iota of our time? We’ve got real tangible issues relative to guys on our team that need to be addressed.”

Tomlin then made it clear that the same mindset applies to Bell, in the event anyone wanted to ask about him.

If any other team wants to ask about Bell, the problem is that he can’t be traded until he signs a contract with the team. At this point, it’s looking more and more likely that he won’t show up until after the trade deadline comes and goes, next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

As to Peterson, Tomlin’s decision to say nothing made plenty of sense, given the tampering rules. He can’t comment on players under contract with another team, and given the Cardinals’ strong position that they won’t be trading Peterson (along with the reports that Peterson wants out), any team that would publicly flirt with Peterson would be asking for a tampering charge.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Le’Veon Bell is still gone, and Mike Tomlin is still not interested in talking about him

  2. Bell for Peterson would be hilarious. Bell would never sniff the playoffs again.

    Maybe the Steelers can trade him to the Raiders for some of those draft picks. That would be a nice fleecing.

  8. Steelers get a 3rd round comp for Bell once he leaves. That means a team would have to give up at least a 2, maybe more, to acquire a guy for 6 weeks who could be like 275 lbs by now. Doesn’t seem likely.

  10. “Trade him while he some value. They don’t need him and his selfish act anyway.”

    Far easier said than done. Not that many teams have enough cap space to carry him for the remainder of the year and most of those are the usual bad teams that he might well refuse to go to or sign a new contract with. The Steelers won’t want to trade him to any of the better teams even though they may not make the playoffs this year. If the do and get beaten by a team with Bell on it the Pittsburgh fans will go ballistic.

    Plus they will want something substantial in return, and not many teams will give up a high pick or good player for Bell, “his selfish act” and be willing to meet his salary demands for a long term contract. Just don’t see it happening.

  11. It never speaks well of a player to constantly make “business decisions” over love of the game or teammates that need him (though need is debatable with Connors around). It’s not like the guy would have been playing for peanuts. He was going to make a truck load of money on tag. Now he’s banking on some lousy team investing in him despite his lack of commitment. What happens at the tail end of that next contract? More “business decisions”?

    Frankly, I hope all teams see him for what he is and punish this sort of behavior.

    He deserves to be lowballed hard.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!