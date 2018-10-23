Matt Nagy: Mitchell Trubisky played better than people think

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw a pair of interceptions in Sunday’s 38-31 loss to the Patriots and only completed 26 of the 50 passes he threw over the course of the afternoon, which wasn’t the sort of outing that led to rave reviews from most of those who watched the game.

On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn’t call it the greatest performance in the history of the sport but he did find more to like than those outside the organization. Nagy said he saw downfield throws that Trubisky should have hit, but that the overall performance wasn’t all that bad.

“Going back and watching tape, he played as I thought. He played better than most people think he played,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Early in the game, there were some throws that look like he missed them, but he missed them because the [receiver] isn’t open and it’s more of a throwaway. That’s where, to an outsider, it looks like he’s inaccurate when really he’s just trying to get the ball away because [the receivers] weren’t winning outside. Our offense understands that. Our guys know it. They understand that we’ve got to play better.”

Trubisky was fortunate to avoid a couple of other interceptions in the red zone that would have made Sunday’s line and final score look even less attractive. Those have to be factored in to any assessment of where the quarterback stands halfway through his second NFL season.