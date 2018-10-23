New kickoff rules making onside kicks more difficult

Monday night’s game ended with the Giants trying to complete a comeback win, and failing when they couldn’t recover an onside kick. The onside kick was a pathetic attempt that the Falcons covered easily, but it’s hard to blame the Giants: The NFL’s new rules on kickoffs have made onside kicks incredibly difficult to recover.

New kickoff rules mandate where players on the kickoff team can line up, and prevent kicking team players from getting a running start. Those two rules combine to make it very tough to recover an onside kick.

This year NFL teams have tried 20 onside kicks and recovered just two of them. That 10 percent recovery rate is worse than in recent years.

In 2017 NFL teams tried 57 onside kicks and recovered 12 of them, or 21 percent.

In 2016 NFL teams tried 62 onside kicks and recovered seven of them, or 11 percent.

In 2015 NFL teams tried 68 onside kicks and recovered 10 of them, or 15 percent.

In 2014 NFL teams tried 59 onside kicks and recovered nine of them, or 15 percent.

When onside kicks are more difficult, comebacks are less likely. And games with late comebacks are some of the most exciting games in football. So by making onside kicks more difficult, the NFL is costing the fans some fantastic finishes.

10 responses to “New kickoff rules making onside kicks more difficult

  2. I am glad that the rule is changed. Why should a team getting a running start on a kick off, to improve their chances at something? The rules are supposed to be fair across the board.I get the excitement aspect of a late win, but I would rather the best team at playing football.

  3. Change the balance of players (where they have to stand) if one team is ahead by a certain amount or the last two minutes of a game.

    Allow for a running start for 2 designated players but they are not allowed to run more than 15 yards downfield.

    That’s just off the top of my head. There are ways to tweak it to make it better.

    PS: The Giants kick was an attempt was to not only recover but score. They had no time to recover a ‘regular’ onside kick, then score. They needed a pooch, a lucky bounce and a lucky run. Actually made sense, albeit an incredible longshot.

  4. The NFL should allow onside kicks that go up in the air like Rugby, where players jump up and try to out-jump the others and bat the ball back to their players. Or come up with a nifty idea if that isn’t.

  6. Onside kicks is still a gimmick. Teams should NOT be rewarded for playing poorly and being behind all game and then having essentially a cheap gimmick play to try and steal the game. 10% odds sounds reasonable.

  8. Given the above list, the anomaly is 21 percent in 2017.

    That leaves 15, 15, 11 and 10 percent for the other four years. Nothing out of line there at all.

    The question you should be asking is why the jump in 2017? So far this year it would seem to be fairly normal of a percentage recovery for the kicking team, with 2017 being outside the norm.

  9. buffalorealist says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:34 am
    Why haven’t kickers tried firing a ball directly at a guy waiting for onside kick? Like, real hard and fast.

    ——————

    The returner just needs to dodge the kick and let it go out of bounds. If it’s straight up the middle the deep guy is going to be able to snag it before anyone from the kicking team can.

  10. I hate ruining the onsides kick.
    Can’t they come up with a different rule that retains the Onsides kick probability of success (which was never that high) with “player safety”.

    For example – replace the kickoff with some kind of punt.
    You still get the excitement, and less chance of injury, and can have some kind of onsides kick as well.

