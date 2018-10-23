NFLPA disappointed in Eric Reid ruling, “thrilled” he’s on Panthers

Getty Images

The NFLPA has responded to an arbitrator ruling that the grievance the union filed against the Bengals by on behalf of Eric Reid has been denied.

The grievance was focused on the Bengals questioning Reid during a free agent visit about whether he would continue to kneel during the playing of the national anthem this season. The NFLPA felt that Reid’s refusal to commit to any plan was the reason he did not sign with the team and that it was in violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Arbitrator Shyam Das said the Bengals were within their rights to ask that question of Reid, who has since signed with the Panthers.

“Arbitrator Shyam Das issued a decision yesterday siding with management and denying Eric Reid’s claim against the Cincinnati Bengals. We are disappointed in this decision, especially since the arbitrator affirms the facts which our filing was based upon and provides no in-depth analysis of why management can engage in behavior that violates fair hiring practices. Despite this decision, we are thrilled that Eric Reid is back with an NFL club doing the job he loves and our hope is that Colin Kaepernick follows him back to the playing field soon. We will review the decision more carefully with Eric and his lawyers to consider our next steps.”

The collusion grievances that Reid and Kaepernick filed against the NFL have not been denied or dismissed.