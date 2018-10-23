No surgery for Albert Wilson, but he’s likely headed to IR

Getty Images

Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson, a free-agent arrival who has become a key offensive contributor, has a hip injury. Per a league source, the injury won’t require surgery.

But that doesn’t mean Wilson will be fine in the near future. According to the source, Wilson is likely heading to injured reserve, in order to give him time to heal.

Wilson joined the Dolphins as a free agent after four years with the Chiefs. He was on pace for career highs in receptions and yardage, and he already score more touchdowns (four) than he ever has in any other year of his career.

If placed on IR, he’ll be eligible to return later in the year, if the Dolphins are still in the playoff chase.