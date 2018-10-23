Pat Shurmur believes Eli Manning will be Giants QB after trade deadline

Getty Images

The Giants traded cornerback Eli Apple to the Saints on Tuesday and it wasn’t hard to find people opining on social media that they should trade their other Eli as well.

That would be quarterback Eli Manning, of course, and the question was put to Giants head coach Pat Shurmur on Tuesday. Shurmur said, via multiple reporters, that he believes Manning will still be the team’s quarterback after the trade deadline on October 30.

Manning’s play has come under heavy criticism this year and Shurmur appeared to be displeased with him during Monday night’s loss to the Falcons when cameras caught him saying “What? Throw it to Odell [Beckham]” when Manning threw a pass to tight end Scott Simonson in tight coverage on a fourth down play. Shurmur lamented that people are into lipreading, but added he felt Beckham was open immediately on the play.

The Giants will host Washington this Sunday in their final game before the deadline and Shurmur didn’t rule out more trades before or after that contest. He did say that the team isn’t tanking, although the first seven weeks of the season haven’t done much to suggest they have to actively try to lose games in order to accomplish the task.