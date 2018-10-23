Pat Shurmur: You should be able to convert on a sneak

Getty Images

Giants coach Pat Shurmur found himself on the defensive during the press conference that followed Monday night’s 23-20 loss to the Falcons.

He defended his decision to go for two after cutting the Falcons lead to eight points in the fourth quarter because the math says “you increase your chances by 50 percent if you go for it and make it there.” It was a bit more difficult to defend running a pair of Eli Manning sneaks from the 1-yard-line with 40 seconds to go in the game.

Manning got stuffed twice and then finally threw a touchdown to Odell Beckham with five seconds left on the clock. The Giants got the two-point conversion that time, but there were just five seconds left and recovering an onside kick probably wouldn’t have left time for them a chance to win or tie the game.

Shurmur was asked after the game if the Giants should have thrown the ball so that the clock would have stopped if they were unsuccessful.

“No, that’s a defeatist deal,” Shurmur said, via ESPN.com. “You should be able to convert on a sneak. We’ve all seen him do that, and for whatever reasons we didn’t get it done.”

At 1-6, the Giants haven’t gotten much done this season and Monday was no exception to that trend.