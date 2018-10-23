PFT Live looks at trades we’d like to see

Getty Images

With the trade market suddenly active in advance of next Tuesday’s trade deadline, Tuesday’s PFT Live included a draft of trades we’d like to see happen this week.

Peter King and yours truly made a trio of selections, the results of which appear in the attached video.

Which means that we'd like you to click on the attached video and watch it

We’ve never had to consider doing that, because we’ve made this model work for 17 years as of November 1.

Which means I’ve now accomplished the primary goal of trying to get you to watch this video (and others), along with an unplanned humblebrag that the media outlet founded in 2001 somehow has managed to survive and thrive, despite my ongoing involvement in it.