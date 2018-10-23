Raiders cut kicker Matt McCrane, sign Daniel Carlson

Getty Images

The Raiders are looking for their third kicker of the season.

The Raiders have waived kicker Matt McCrane and signed Daniel Carlson, Matt Schneidman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

‏

McCrane has played the last three games for the Raiders, who signed him after they lost their first kicker, Mike Nugent, for the season to a hip injury. Nugent was a perfect 6-for-6 on field goals before he got hurt, but McCrane hasn’t been so good. He’s 5-for-9 overall, and even those stats look better than he’s really been: He’s 3-for-3 from 20 to 29 yards, but just 2-for-6 on anything longer than that, including 0-for-2 from beyond 50 yards.

Carlson was a fifth-round draft pick of the Vikings this year. He was cut after missing three field goals in Week Two.