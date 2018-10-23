Raiders waive Obi Melifonwu off IR

Getty Images

The Raiders have waived safety Obi Melifonwu off injured reserve, the team announced.

A second-round pick in 2017, Melifonwu’s departure follows the exits of other highly drafted players — Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack at the top of the list — since Jon Gruden took over as head coach.

The Raiders waived Melifonwu with an injury designation during the preseason, and he reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. The team had hoped someone would claim him.

Melifonwu’s base salary of $669,972 this season is guaranteed.

The injury during an Aug. 6 practice was reported as a lower-body injury, continuing Melifonwu’s bad luck in staying healthy.

He started only one game as a rookie and played just four other games last season. Melifonwu first dealt with a knee problem and then a hip injury landed him on injured reserve.