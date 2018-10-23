Randall Cobb, Geronimo Allison practicing for Packers Tuesday

Getty Images

The Packers are getting on the field for practice Tuesday after having Week Seven off and three players who missed their last game with injuries will be on the field.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that wide receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison will take part in the session along with cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Cobb has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and was a limited participant in practices leading up to the Week Six Monday night matchup with the 49ers before landing on the inactive list. Allison, who also got in limited practices, missed Week Five with a concussion and Week Six with a hamstring injury.

The Packers had three players — Davante Adams, Jimmy Graham and Marquez Valdes-Scantling — with over 100 receiving yards in the 33-30 win over the 49ers.

Alexander missed the last two games with a groin injury. The 2018 first-round pick has 19 tackles and an interception this season.