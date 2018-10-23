Randy Gregory undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee Tuesday, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports. The team hopes the surgery will help with his knee issue, which has had him on the injury report of late.

The Cowboys are hopeful Gregory won’t miss any time. They are on their off week this week and don’t play again until Nov. 5 on Monday Night Football.

Gregory has appeared in six games this season, making 10 tackles, one sack and four quarterback hits. He has played 152 defensive snaps and 17 on special teams.