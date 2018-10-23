Ravens place Willie Henry on injured reserve

Getty Images

Ravens defensive tackle Willie Henry won’t be in the lineup for at least the next eight weeks of the season.

The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they have placed Henry on injured reserve. Henry played 20 snaps against the Saints last Sunday and it’s not clear exactly what’s bothering him.

Henry missed the opening weeks of the season after having hernia surgery and recorded three tackles and a sack in three appearances. The 2016 fourth-rounder landed on injured reserve as a rookie and had 33 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 14 appearances last year.

The Ravens promoted offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the practice squad. Eluemunor was a fifth-round pick last year and played in eight games as a rookie. He joins the team a couple of days after guard Alex Lewis and tackle James Hurst were inactive.