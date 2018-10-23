Report: Derek Barnett out for year after shoulder surgery

Getty Images

The Eagles have reportedly lost one of their defensive linemen for the rest of the season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive end Derek Barnett will miss the rest of the year after having shoulder surgery. Barnett has been dealing with shoulder problems and missed their Week Five game against the Vikings as a result of the issue.

The 2017 first-round pick has started the other six games that the Eagles have played this season. He had 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks after recording 21 tackles and five sacks during his rookie season.

Brandon Graham, Michael Bennett and Chris Long will likely be the lead options at defensive end with Barnett out of the mix. The Eagles could also take a look at 2018 fourth-round pick Josh Sweat, although he has not played since Week Three.