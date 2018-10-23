Report: Derek Carr has “fractured relationship” with teammates

Posted by Mike Florio on October 23, 2018, 6:55 AM EDT
Getty Images

With Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper gone from the Raiders, the next question maybe isn’t whether the team wants to move quarterback Derek Carr but whether it can keep him.

Marcus Thompson II of TheAthletic.com reports that Carr currently has a “fractured relationship” with his teammates. The reportedly fractured relationship between Carr and his teammates is rooted in a loss of confidence in the quarterback, as exacerbated by game film from the London contest against the Seahawks that “showed what looked like him crying after being sacked and injuring his arm.”

“They saw his face,” Thompson writes. “They heard his whimper. They witnessed him explain on the sidelines. They assuredly watched it again in film session. It’s hard to see how Carr can lead this team again.”

It was indeed curious, to say the least, to see video of what appeared to be Carr crying in the melting-face way that a kid would cry after falling off his bike. If Thompson’s report is accurate, Carr’s teammates regard it as something worse than curious.

This doesn’t mean the Raiders will move on from Carr, but whether and to what extent the locker room believes in Carr could be a factor in coach Jon Gruden’s ultimate assessment as to whether Carr should or shouldn’t be the quarterback in 2019. As noted on Monday, his contract pays out an average of $19.6 million over the next four years, which could make him tradeable. If not, the Raiders will have to decide by the third day of the 2019 waiver period whether to keep Carr and pay him a guaranteed salary of $19.9 million next year or cut him and find another quarterback.

148 responses to “Report: Derek Carr has “fractured relationship” with teammates

  2. Carr will N E V E R be a Patrick Mahomes.
    Carr will never even be a Andy Dalton

    The guy is simply overrated,underskilled, has ZERO leadership qualities, and looks like a freak.
    meanwhile the Kansas City Chiefs have the G.O.A.T. in Mahomes, who is a natural leader and is already the best QB in the game. YES, better than the cheater in NE

  5. It now appears that the ” Wheels” are falling off the cart in Oakland.Gruden is having a ” fire sale” in hopes of rebuilding the team but, in the process is leaving his QB overexposed and in need of a flack jacket.Gruden is about to earn that large 10 mil/ year paycheck.A big question going forward is whether or not the las Vegas fans will support this on going travesty.The last thing you want is the losing of the locker room as few players will want to come and join the hot boiling pot.

  8. Carr has never been the same since he broke his leg. He looks like he is afraid to get hurt and doesn’t stand in the pocket like he used to. I really like Carr, but I’m not sure he will ever be the same QB he was a few years ago.

  9. I can care less if the Raiders lose forever, but I’m thinking the dude hurt his arm and maybe thought it was worse than it turned out. He’s a QB so a busted arm is tear-worthy. Not like we haven’t seen a NFL player break down when they’ve gotten injured. Pretty sure there’s more to Raider dysfunction than Carr’s reaction. Team wasn’t in turmoil until Gruden showed up.

  16. “showed what looked like him crying after being sacked and injuring his arm.”

    LOL, a big baby and a bust just like his big brother. He will be a New Giant soon. He is the next Raider to go down the toilet. Just lose baby.

  20. People cry at times because pain and other factors dictate it. Even grown men cry (some of them football players) and there is no shame in that. Time to do away with the myth that emotional men can’t be leaders, on or off the field.

  22. Oh yeah they’re so tough. Break their arm and see how they like it.

    It’s funny because I thought that this article was going to be about his actual play on the field then it turns out that they didn’t like how he cried that one time.

    I’m guessing that if he brought them a couple of Super Bowls they wouldn’t care if he cried or not. Seems like people are trying to put a big Target on the Raiders right now… this is just more of that.

    And by the way, who on that team is so important that we care what they think about him.(statement not question)

  23. Might as well start from scratch. Gruden is trying to follow the patriot model. So trade carr to what ever team you can get a first rounder for. Go into the next draft with five first round picks,2 from Mack, 1 from Cooper, 1 from Carr, and one you will earn from being trash. Take the kid from Oregon with the best receiver then when everyone is up for a big contract at the same time your back at the drawing board because New Englands model worked because tom terrific was taking pay cuts. By that time Gruden will be very wealthy and Al’s boy can move and start over being trash.

  24. Tears are one thing, being frustrated or hating loss is ok… I want a QB that passionate.

    But he boohoo’d like a toddler. I’ve never seen a grown man cry like that, much less a professional athlete. I’m going to assume he is the youngest Carr child…

  26. I watched the video 10 times and I don’t see it. Does he have a odd or pained look on his face? Yes. But tears? I only see what looks to be sweat. Generally if people get hurt they grimace and make some sort of face. If he’s in extreme pain is he supposed to smile? This sure seems like something is being made of nothing to me.

  27. If he was slinging it like Mahomes and the Raiders were winning, this would not be an issue.

    Winning covers up a lot of drama. When you are competing for 1st overall, all there is drama. Just ask Odell and Eli.

    Honestly, if this team wants to try to follow the Rams mold, they need a fresh faced top 5 pick QB (which won’t be Herbert, he’s declared he’s returning to college). Unfortunately there isn’t a can’t miss QB prospect coming out in 2019.

    Also, you need a trade partner. Is there a team without at least a QB of the future who would pony up a high pick for Carr? Maybe Jacksonville but they can’t absorb Carr’s contract without trading Bortles and seriously, someone trading for Bortles contract makes me laugh. Even the Cardinals who are paying Sam Bradford $20 mill to be the 3rd string aren’t that stupid.

  28. Job Gruden is evil. Can’t trust the guy. Who’s to say he’s not leaking this out so as to give him a reason to trade Carr?

  30. It’s been shown that Carr can perform very well with good coaching. He received that under Musgrave but certainly not under Downing and now Gruden. I said from the moment Gruden was hired that (in addition to countless other negatives) that he was a horrible fit for Carr.

    Gruden is a backstabber so I have no doubt that – in addition to throwing Carr under the bus – he is the one instrumental in circulating these reports as a pretext to get rid of Carr. Gruden thinks that lightning will strike twice and that he’ll find the next Rich Gannon with some 35 year old QB out there – fat chance.

    At any rate, I think that Carr will be gone after this year and he’ll prosper if he gets into the right system. Meantime, the Raiders will unfortunately be back to being bottom-feeders for as long as Gruden is running the team, and it’ll take several years to get to a respectable level once he’s finally gone.

  32. Wow these players really need to get a life. They are real tough now but after they stop playing they are whining about how they got hurt while playing and how they can’t stand the pain anymore.

  36. Gotta be tough on the kid. I bet he hoped Gruden would help short term. Too bad Cuz they looked like they had something a couple of years ago. Now all his friends have moved away. I bet Gruden would trade the entire 53 for every 1st pick next year and play the cleaners and cafeteria staff. He’s trying to remake the 90s Cowboys for Vegas I guess, but he sure isn’t helping them get better now. Carr probably should move on like his friends. Crappy ending for Oakland people.

  39. If you don’t think certain kinds of pain won’t make a grown man cry, you’ve never been seriously hurt.

  43. Sounds like something Gruden would contrive as an excuse to discard another player. Before the season started he spoke of how Carr had “mastered this offense”. Carr has never been this inaccurate and mistake-prone under supposedly lesser coaches.

  44. Gruden is greasing the wheels for the departure of more players who he didn’t hand pick. Does he pay friendly media people in cash or just venmo them to leak stories? Who’s next, GM Reggie Mckenzie?

  45. But he left money on the table!
    They should be grateful to him.
    😉

    So do the Raiders draft a new QB next year? In two years after they rebuild the team?

    Is Carr an upgrade over Bortles? Maybe he could be the stop gap QB in Buffalo.

  47. We’ve seen what he can do. He’s as good if not better than guys out there that have had jobs for the better part of a decade, like Flacco, Tannehill, Dalton.

    That’s your QB – support him instead of kicking him down.

    Jeeze, and we thought Philly was tough?

  48. Football players are so sensitive. Who cares if he was crying. Never been a Carr fan but this is silly. I’m a Seahawks fan and it reminds me of some of the the sensitive defensive players they had. The difference is they were good. There isn’t much talent around Carr. Hugh Millen a former QB for the Pats said that the game the oline had against Seattle was one of the worst he has seen in 30 years of watching tape. It’s hard to be a productive QB behind that oline.

  50. matt ryan bawled crying after an incompletion once vs the saints it was way worse than carr. but ryan got his team back, everybodys allowed to be a crybaby once or twice

  51. Very odd. His first couple years or so in the league, he looked great. He appears to be regressing, or losing confidence or something. You have to wonder what’s going on? Probably more to it than meets the eye.

  52. Report: Derek Carr has “fractured relationship” with teammates…and so it begins…Gruden has never developed a young QB, likes veterans in their mid-thirties …could a Manning for Carr trade be in the future?

  53. Carr gets sacked and cries…..Brady takes a beating by Von Miller and the Broncos and just keeps getting up and running the next play….

    What a waste if $26M a year.

  59. I just find this hilarious because they were so quick to hand this guy tens of millions. This is why you don’t just throw away money after a good year.

  63. I can hear the commenter now: “Whahhh”. “What a crybaby!!”
    “SACK UP!!”
    “Man’s game”!!”

    If he’s suffering from panic attacks or something like severe depression, sometimes the best fortress you can construct isn’t enough to keep it reigned in.

    I almost hope that ISN’T the case, because I wouldn’t wish it on anyone – especially on a MALE in professional sports.

    Ask Kevin Love.

  66. You can’t be a quarterback in the NFL or anywhere if you’re scared. No teammate or coach would respect a guy who is afraid to take a hit. Carr’s been that way since the broken ankle. With Gruden as HC, I can’t see him lasting much longer with the Raiders. He likes grinders and tough guys. Carr does not fit that description.

  69. Curious, ain’t it?

    This little morsel should surface 10 days after the alleged fact but only 10 hours after Chucky claimed “we’re not trading anybody else”:

    “Pack up all [your] cares and woe
    There [you] go, singing low…
    Bye-bye Blackbird…”

  71. He hasn’t looked the same since that first injury. He lit up the league the first two seasons and now he looks shellshocked. A change of scenery might help this kid.

  72. Kenny Stabler used to sit up till 5 AM doing shots with the devil himself ..As a lifelong raider fan, Derek Carr is not tough enough to lead this franchise, He’s too religious for my liking

  75. Not saying Carr did or didn’t cry, but every single game I have ever watched shows a player crying at some point.

  81. This sounds ridiculous. Guys can cry. He’s not the first injured player to do so either. You’d think in this day in age people would not see men crying as the ultimate weakness. I’d rather see a guy cry when hurt than to deal with domestic violence from players—is that viewed as a tough guy then to players? I would rather deal with a guy crying once bc he was hurt than deal with drama queens every week who ruin the team or break relationships apart.

    And notice in the pic who has their hand out to help him up too.

  85. Carr should want out of Oakland, it was just last year that the offensive linemen let him get sacked. The problem isn’t Carr, it is the players that think a guy is crying, and give up intentional sacks.

  86. Everyone cries, especially when immense pain is bestowed upon them. I vividly remember Luke Kuechley literally bawling his eyes out after taking a hard hit. He left the game, you would have thought he suffered a career ending injury. Instead, he was on the field the very next week. So if Carr was crying at some point after taking a hit –and he continued to play (he did)– then his teammates should rally behind him for gutting through it, rather than throw him under the bus.
    I get it, the team is in turmoil, and Carr isn’t playing well. I think the fault starts with ownership, who brought in Gruden. And Gruden has lost the locker room by trading away Khalil Mack. Once he lost the locker room, Gruden (guaranteed 10 years) is now saying, “fine, I’ll just get a new locker room.” and is trading anyone with any value left. This is a huge gamble that *could* pay off, but meanwhile leaves the current team in shambles. Derek Carr is collateral damage.

  87. It seemed just a little while ago this guy was amazing and lead the Raiders to a turnaround year. Like RGIII I guess. Team let him get destroyed and they lost it all.

  88. Gruden should get the credit for realizing that 2016 was an outlier. We were lucky to go 12-4, should have been 8-8. True Raider fans agree with Chucky. 2020 “The greatness of the Raiders lies in their future.” . This is actually getting exciting.

    This team was more than a Mack away from winning. That was a ballsy move. That was a BB move. Looks like Gruden learned a lot more being removed from coaching for the last ten years.

  89. The Raiders love mediocre Bills QBs (see Losman, Manuel). Maybe they can take Peterman off our hands and then we can see Joey descend into madness.

    Just move, baby.

  90. What difference does it make who the quarterback is? Oakland, where the bar is set so low it’s lying on the ground. Right Joe!?!

  91. Luke Kuechly cried after his injury in 2016. Still leading his team in tackles and I don’t see any of his teammates losing confidence…

    And it’s completely stupid to think players even CARE. All that matters is production. Even if Drew Brees or Tom Brady cries every time they break a fingernail, I would still have them as my QB all day, every day.

  92. The dude broke his leg & his back and came back immediately. He was grimacing but not crying. The guy who wrote this article. Marcus. What a clown. Maybe if the Raiders could hold onto a pass and not drop it. That’s why Crabtree & Cooper are gone. Gruden has 3 first rounders next year and 2 the year following as of right now. He’s obviously tanking and trading to get his own players. The Raiders fell apart in that playoff debacle vs the Texans a couple yrs back and never recovered.

  94. What a load of crap.

    So from this point forward, no Raider’s player shall be allowed to cover his head with a towel when exiting field after injury. How about that?!?

  98. With the number 1 overall, lots of people said the Texans should have taken Bortles, Carr or Bridgewater, and God knows they needed a QB. In hindsight (20/20), they made a better choice.

  100. lemmetalkwouldya says:
    October 23, 2018 at 7:32 am
    Wasn’t he the Golden Boy just two seasons ago?

    ———————
    Thats what I was just thinking too. And back then Raiders fans were being very ‘in yo face’ toward other teams saying they were about to go to the top, best team, new dynasty, etc… Now I see all those same fans piling on the same guy they were talking up not too long ago. The reversal is shocking. Probably the mood is escaberated by the move that has been announced since then.

  104. ninetysixer says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:20 am

    same teammates that let him get sacked last year over the anthem?

    ——————————————————————-

    First thing I thought of when I read this. All Pro center makes two snaps before Carr calls for them. A guard and tackle playing matadors and treating defensive lineman like they’re the bulls with horns. The mainstream media totally dismissed this at the time despite visual evidence to the contrary.

  105. “showed what looked like him crying after being sacked and injuring his arm.”
    ———-
    Looked like that to who? I saw a guy grimace in pain – and the moisture on his face was far more likely to be sweat than anything else. Come on man, be better than this.

  106. As for the Raiders, they need to tear it all down and build it back up. And they need to decide if Gruden is the man for that job and if Derek Carr is their QB of the future.
    Personally, I never thought Derek Carr was the kind of QB who could lead a team to a Super Bowl win. I am surprised that Gruden thought he was and that he took the job.
    Gruden is still the big winner because he goes home and counts all the money the foolish Raiders gave him.

  107. Lets see. He plays for a horrible team, a horrible coach in a horrible town and he maybe thought he broke his arm. I think i will give him a pass on this one.

  108. Carr has absolutely ZERO talent around him and an epically poor OL. He’s in the same situation that his brother was in.
    If Cam Newton or Winston were the starting QB of the raiders, ya’ll would be making excuses for him and blaming his OL, WRs, lack of running game, OC, HC, etc.
    But since Carr is not of the preferred race, well ya’ll just pile on him.
    With talent around him, Carr was excellent.
    Without talent around him, Carr is underperforming….JUST like any other QB would.

  110. Derek Carr is a colossal bust. His coach may not have confidence in him. They will trade him for less than a first round pick if someone will take him, just to get rid of his big salary so they can start over building this team.

  111. Rdog says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Trump is the G.O.A.T says:

    October 23, 2018 at 7:03 am

    Carr will N E V E R be a Patrick Mahomes.
    Carr will never even be a Andy Dalton

    The guy is simply overrated,underskilled, has ZERO leadership qualities, and looks like a freak.
    meanwhile the Kansas City Chiefs have the G.O.A.T. in Mahomes, who is a natural leader and is already the best QB in the game. YES, better than the cheater in NE
    ————————
    Mahomes looks AND sounds like a freak
    —————————————

    Pretty funny. Take away Hill, Hunt, and Kelce and see what he does. He’d be another young QB with a great arm who is a little sloppy with the ball. Time will tell.

    Kaepernick did more with nobody’s to throw to in San Fran- for a little while at least.

    Aaron Rodgers and Brady have NEVER had such triple threat talent available on their teams at the same time.

  112. I dont think Chucky was that impressed with Carr to begin with. The guy doesnt possess arm strength, he cant roll out and is a pretty immobi,e guy. I think his first years he was possessed with very good receivers and an o line. That went away and so did his abilities or what he had of abilities

  113. Riiiiiight. Sounds like a planted story by Gruden to make Carr trade-bait. Remember Gruden went to the media to announce the Cooper trade before he announced it to the team. Most likely planted that story to make an excuse to the fans for trading him after saying he was the foundation of the franchise. Gruden can’t be trusted………and its a known fact that Gruden likes Nickelback.

  114. Crying out of emotional loss or emotional joy is one thing but if you are over 10 or 12 years old and cry out of “pain”…..wuss.

  116. DC needs to get his mojo back. Was a gunslinger the first 2 seasons, running around making plays, throwing deep balls to Cooper and Crabs, having fun and getting better. Something happened – maybe a series of things – that has cost him his confidence. Can he regain it quickly enough to remain a Raider? Patience is a virtue coach is not endowed with.

  119. It doesn’t seem that long ago that Raiders’ fans were talking about Carr being the MVP of the league! Let’s put it in perspective: he has never won a single playoff game. At best he is Andy Dalton 2.0. And we all saw how he did against KC Sunday night when he managed 10 points against the same defense Brady torched for 43.

    It’s time for the Raiders to try and unload Carr to anyone who will take his salary of their hands. They traded the wrong guy when the sent Mack to Chicago.

  120. Could you present some evidence at all to make a credible leap from “Carr cried” to “he can’t lead his teammates anymore” please? Other players have cried in the past.

  121. akira1971 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:20 am
    Luke Kuechly cried after his injury in 2016. Still leading his team in tackles and I don’t see any of his teammates losing confidence…
    —————————-
    Kuechly did cry, because he was INJURED! Carr cried, then came back on the next play. if you can’t see the difference, I don’t know what to tell you.

  123. Gruden must be a genius.

    Where the rest of us would build a team around our best players, he sells them off to find new best players while keeping the mediocre ones and bringing in day old bread talent to fill the gaps.

    I mean, with coaching like that, you’d probably be 1-5…

  124. aj66shanghai says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:53 am
    Wow. Two years ago, this team looked like it was building something special. Now they look to be in a Cleveland-esque rebuild. What happened?

    ***********************************************
    The Raiders have had one winning season in the last 16 years. Do you think the one winning season was the fluke, or the 15 losing seasons were the fluke? That’s kind of hard to believe the 15 losing season were the fluke.

  125. factschecker says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:08 am
    Crying out of emotional loss or emotional joy is one thing but if you are over 10 or 12 years old and cry out of “pain”…..wuss.
    ———-

    You would cry like a baby the first time you got hit by DIII college lineman, much less an NFL lineman.

  126. Yeah, Brady never had, say Gronk, Amendola and Edelman to throw to. What most non-Chiefs fans don’t get is that Mahomes is a complete QB. He’s only played in 8 games! Week after week we get to look into the eyes of exasberated defenders who are distraught and broken by game’s end.

  128. Autumn Wind says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:17 am
    Gruden should get the credit for realizing that 2016 was an outlier. We were lucky to go 12-4, should have been 8-8.
    ___________________________________

    Nation brother, YOU have nailed it. We had NO business being 12-4 in 2016. I’ve never seen a team get lucky so many times in one season, it was incredible to watch. You can’t even say we overachieved, because it really was just plain luck.

    The simple fact of the matter is that Reggie McKenzie has been the worst GM in the NFL since day 1 in Oakland. He has brought nothing but ruin to this org.

    Gruden thought he had real talent on this roster when he took the job because there were so many 1st and 2nd-round picks on the field. He was stoked! Then came training camp. He realized these were REGGIE’S draft picks, and they were all terrible. And you could see the air go out of him as he realized what he REALLY had.

    And now here we are, living in reality, with a team that struggled to get to 6-10 last year and now everyone’ shocked we’re wallowing at 1-5?? WHY?? Gruden’s draft picks were solid – Kolton Miller’s our LT for the next decade, Arden Key’s a polished pass rusher and Mo Hurst a disruptive DT – but there were WAY too many overrated guys on this roster for us to take care of with one draft.

    Now comes the offseason. 3 first-rd picks (so far, could make it 4 if we trade Carr) and I’m guessing around $80M in cap space.

    Watch out, folks. There’s gonna be a big huge splash comin’.

  129. Jon Gruden screwed this team up.How do you trade Cooper and Mack? They were both good players. Gruden should’ve stayed in the booth.The Raiders were doing fine until he showed up. So they’re not the players he likes. But they’re both good and he’s got the nerve to say its hard to find a good pass rusher these days.. Gruden is terrible and I thought his brother jay was worse.

  130. chiefsred says:
    October 23, 2018 at 11:05 am
    Yeah, Brady never had, say Gronk, Amendola and Edelman to throw to. What most non-Chiefs fans don’t get is that Mahomes is a complete QB. He’s only played in 8 games! Week after week we get to look into the eyes of exasberated defenders who are distraught and broken by game’s end.

    ——–

    Gronk is an “all-pro” talent. Amendola was a cast off and Edelman was a college QB. Not exactly high end prospects.

    But I do agree Mahommes looks great. He is already showing great poise under pressure and makes good decisions. Even after tossing a couple in interceptions in Foxboro he showed enough calm to bring his team back into the game. I really like the kid.

    To anyone comparing Mahommes to Derek Carr, other than both playing in the NFL AFC West, they don’t have much in common.

  131. Ladies, Gentleman, and children of all ages….Circus Circus welcomes you to Las Vegas’ newest and funniest attraction…the Las Vegas Raiders.
    Guaranteed to make you laugh, cringe, and wince in pain all at the same time…Direct your attention to Chuckles Gruden the Ring Leader of this circus….offense…defense…special teams.

  132. Ah, so many haters jealous of the Raider Nation, the one and only fan base, that is 100% loyal to their team threw thick, and thin!
    Raider rule!

  134. I saw Luke Kuechly cry coming off the field with a concussion and there’s not a player on that Oakland roster who could carry his jock strap.

  135. well under gruden so did rich gannon. Gruden sat gannon in film room and made him watch tape where his offensive linemen did not help him off the ground on a sack. Oh well drama queens

  138. Chucky is obviously tanking the season and the rebuild is trying to get as much as possible in return from his current roster. If Carr is not his guy, just move on. I want to see if he has the patience and ruthlessness to rebuild the culture in his own mode. Hey, by now he has already shampooed his hair so he’s gotta rinse now! There’s no going back, just do it, Chuky!

    This whole thing can be a disaster but at least he’s trying. As an NFL observer this is the kind of thing, team building, I enjoy watching. I look forward to seeing how this goes in the next couple years.

  141. Ah, so many haters jealous of the Raider Nation, the one and only fan base, that is 100% loyal to their team threw thick, and thin!
    Raider rule!
    ________
    Nothing to be jealous about. The Raiders have sucked for decades. Regarding their legendary fan support, explain to us why the team moves so much. Tick tock.

  145. The chances of those 1st rounders that the Raiders acquired amounting to productive contributors are very slim if Gruden is running the draft. This is based on Gruden’s documented history of awful draft selections.

    So as long as Gruden is retained, the Raiders will remain what he willfully transformed them into – a team of marginally talent scrubs (a.k.a. “Gruden Grinders”).

  146. idiedpretty says:
    October 23, 2018 at 11:53 am
    Ah, so many haters jealous of the Raider Nation, the one and only fan base, that is 100% loyal to their team threw thick, and thin!
    Raider rule!
    ________
    Nothing to be jealous about. The Raiders have sucked for decades. Regarding their legendary fan support, explain to us why the team moves so much. Tick tock.

    —–

    The silver and black tarped seats attack…

  148. trfrench says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:20 am
    Derek Carr will be traded for a 1st and 3rd before trade deadline.

    ————

    A 1st and a 3rd? Put down the bong. The Raiders might have to send Carr and a 3rd to a team just to take his contract off their hands

Leave a Reply

