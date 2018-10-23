Report: Jets have inquired about Patrick Peterson

Getty Images

The Saints, Eagles and Patriots have shown interest in trading for Patrick Peterson. The Jets inquired, too, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Mehta adds that “barring a miracle” Peterson will not end up with the Jets, whose head coach, Todd Bowles, was Peterson’s defensive coordinator in Arizona.

The Jets don’t fit what Peterson likely would want out of a trade, which is to end up with a contender. The Saints, Eagles and Patriots do, though New Orleans’ trade for Eli Apple on Tuesday likely removes their interest.

Peterson, 28, has made the Pro Bowl every year in the league, and three times he has earned All-Pro. He has 23 career interceptions and 74 pass breakups.