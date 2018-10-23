Report: John Ross to miss multiple weeks with groin injury

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver John Ross returned to the lineup for last Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but it looks like it will be a little while before he plays in another game.

Ross missed Weeks Five and Six with a groin injury and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he aggravated the injury against Kansas City. As a result, Ross is expected to miss a few weeks as a result of the injury.

The Bengals host the Buccaneers in Week Eight and then have a bye in Week Nine before returning to action in a home game against the Saints.

Ross, who has missed 15-of-23 games since entering the league, has seven catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns this season.