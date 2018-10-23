Report: League believes Jordan Whitehead should have been penalized for hit on Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

The NFL believes Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead should have been penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, according to Pat McManamon of ESPN.com.

Whitehead was initially flagged for the hit only to have the flag picked up by Shawn Hochuli’s officiating crew.

Facing a second-and-26 with just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Mayfield took off on a scramble through the middle of the Buccaneers defense. As Mayfield began to slide at the end of the 35-yard gain, Whitehead came in and contacted Mayfield with a helmet-to-helmet blow.

After discussing the play, Hochuli announced there was no flag on the play because “the quarterback was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head. He had not yet begun to slide.”

Per the report, Whitehead could have been flagged for one of two infractions: unnecessary roughness for a hit to the head of a sliding player, or unsportsmanlike conduct for using his helmet to hit a player.

If the flag had been enforced, the Browns would have had a first-and-10 at the Buccaneers 26-yard line instead of the 41-yard line. Cleveland would fail to convert a fourth-and-goal and the Tampa Bay 1-yard line.

A fine levied against Whitehead would be expected if the league believes the play should have been a penalty.