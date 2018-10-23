Return of Grady Jarrett sparks Falcons defense

Getty Images

When the Falcons lost three key players to injured reserve in the first three weeks of the season, it blew a hole in the middle of their defense.

Grady Jarrett‘s absence was much shorter (two weeks), but his return from a sprained ankle sparked something in the Falcons last night.

The massive defensive tackle had two sacks in the first half, and that provided an obvious lift for a team which continues to play without linebacker Deion Jones and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen.

“It’s hard when you’re leader of a unit and you’re out and you can go out there with your boys. Me coming back, I definitely learned to show how much I cared about this team, this defense,” Jarrett said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “We’re a team that knows everything that we want is still ahead of us.

“And we’re going to approach it in that way: Not let one win stay on our mind too long, not letting a loss stay on our mind. We’re going to take this win and enjoy it, but we’ve got to put it to bed [and] go back to work because we’ve got a long way to go. And we’re a group of tough guys, man. We’ll never give up.”

Of course, it’s possible that the correct answer is “it was just the Giants.” The Falcons are still 3-4, and have a lot of work to do to return to the land of contenders. But putting the big man back in the middle of the line was a big boost.