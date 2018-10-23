Rishard Matthews signing with Jets

Getty Images

Veteran free agent wide receiver Rishard Matthews said last week that he didn’t think he’d sign with a team before the end of the 2018 season.

Matthews’ prediction was way off. We haven’t even reached the end of the month and Matthews has found a new place to ply his trade.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Matthews is signing with the Jets. Matthews worked out for the team just before sharing his read on his market.

Matthews opened the year with the Titans, but asked for and received his release in September. He had three catches for 11 yards before his release and had 118 catches for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns over his two full seasons in Tennessee.

Matthews comes to the Jets at a moment when Quincy Enunwa is out of action with an ankle injury and they released Terrelle Pryor last week, although there’s a chance he could return once he’s healthy enough to play.