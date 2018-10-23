Ron Rivera won’t commit to more no-huddle

Getty Images

In eight seasons, with multiple offensive coordinators, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has shown a flair for improvisation.

But even after yet another example of him being better in a no-huddle situation than when he gathers his teammates around him before a play, Panthers coach Ron Rivera wasn’t going to commit to making it a staple of Newton and coordinator Norv Turner’s offense.

Via Marcel Louis-Jacques of the Charlotte Observer, Rivera explained the former defensive coordinator’s perspective that a no-huddle gone wrong can turn into an avalanche that can put a team even further behind.

“If you go three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out, next thing you know, your defense is constantly out there,” Rivera said. “It can wear your defense out as well. It is most certainly a team thing and I think a lot of it is situational and by rhythm.

“I believe Norv has a good handle on it, I think what he did yesterday was right along the lines of trying to create some energy.”

Because Newton is much better when he gets into that quick no-huddle rhythm (and because he wasn’t very good when taking his time early, 9-of-17 for 68 yards through three quarters), there’s a temptation for fans to want that sugar high of quick-strike offense for larger portions of the game. Rivera’s like the parent who makes his kids eat the vegetables, instead. It’s the practical play, if not the most daring. But practical plays are often the right ones.

“I think it’s situational. Certain circumstances dictate a lot of the things that happen, more so than anything else,” he said. “Because there have been times when we start the game in no-huddle and go three-and-out. I just think it’s situational. Do we need to look at it? Most certainly, but I don’t think that’s going to drive who we are as an offense.”

Knowing he has it in his pocket helps, but Rivera’s not inclined to overuse it.