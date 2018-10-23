Saints, Eagles, Patriots among Patrick Peterson trade targets

Getty Images

The Cardinals keep insisting that they won’t trade cornerback Patrick Peterson. But if their minds can be changed in the week remaining before the trade deadline, some potential suitors have been mentioned.

Former NFL player Bryant McFadden, who is Peterson’s cousin, wrote on Twitter that the Saints, Eagles and Patriots are all showing interest. McFadden added, “Per source Patrick Peterson.”

‏

McFadden, who is now an analyst for CBS Sports, referred to the Saints as the ideal destination.

The 28-year-old Peterson is under contract through 2020. His $11 million base salary means that if he were traded after Week Seven, he would have made $4.5 million from the Cardinals and the team trading for him would be on the hook for the remaining $6.5 million. The Saints have less than $2 million in available cap space, so they would need to restructure some contracts to fit Peterson. The Eagles and Patriots could both fit Peterson’s remaining salary under the cap without restructuring any contracts.

The three teams McFadden named are all contenders, and it seems clear that Peterson would prefer not to play out the season on the Cardinals, one of the worst teams in the NFL.