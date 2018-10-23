Saints place Jay Bromley on IR

Getty Images

The Saints placed defensive tackle Jay Bromley on injured reserve Tuesday. Bromely tore a biceps during Sunday’s game, Nick Underhill of the Advocate reports.

Bromley, 26, played two games and made four tackles. He participated in 27 defensive snaps and 18 on special teams.

The Saints have cut Bromley twice and re-signed him twice since ending the preseason.

He entered the league as a third-round pick of the Giants in 2014. He played 57 games in four seasons before leaving in free agency, signing with the Saints in May.