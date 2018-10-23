Saints putting their 2019 draft class on the field this year

Getty Images

The Saints had just gotten better at drafting college players. Now, they’ll barely have to bother scouting for the future.

With Tuesday’s deal for cornerback Eli Apple, the Saints further depleted an already small stock of future draft picks.

The Saints gave a 2019 fourth-rounder and a 2020 seventh for Apple (a former first-rounder), adding to the outgoing picks.

They had already traded their 2019 first-rounder in this year’s move up with the Packers to get defensive end Marcus Davenport, and the third-rounder went to the Jets in the deal for backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

That means as it stands now, they have their own second-rounder, along with their fifth, sixth, and seventh. They also picked up the Jets’ sixth-rounder from the Bridgewater deal.

They’re clearly playing for the now — and with a 39-year-old quarterback that’s a reasonable strategy. It remains to be seen in Davenport and Apple can make enough immediate difference, since they hope they never have to put Bridgewater on the field at all.