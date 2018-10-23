Saquon Barkley didn’t meet his own standards

Getty Images

You can tell things are bad for the Giants, because the one thing they could count on failed them Monday night.

The fact that one thing is a rookie speaks to a different problem, but they’re 1-6 for a reason.

Via Tom Rock of Newsday, running back Saquon Barkley was disappointed in himself, after he failed to break 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time in his career. He had 14 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, and another nine receptions for 91 yards.

“Honestly, personally, I didn’t play a good game,” he said. “First half, second half, I wasn’t the player that I usually am. I have to continue to grow there, continue to develop. . . .

“It wasn’t up to my standards. “I feel like I didn’t break enough tackles. The whole game was off all around. I could have done better. I was falling. I just wasn’t myself.”

It’s apparent now that if he’s not himself, the Giants have little chance to succeed. Their problem is the sheer volume of problems they create for themselves, including a play that kept Barkley from more yards. In the fourth quarter, they called a screen pass for him, but had no blockers set up in front of him, leading to an 8-yard loss.

“It’s frustrating,” Barkley admitted. “It was frustrating in general.”

Though he’s new there, the No. 2 overall pick has caught on fast to the theme of their season.