Sean Payton sees no “revenge factor” in trip to Minnesota

Getty Images

The Saints will be in Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday night and that means we’ll be hearing about the Minneapolis Miracle this week.

That was the final play of the divisional playoff game between the two teams last year, of course, and it saw Saints safety Marcus Williams whiff on an attempt to tackle Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs after Diggs caught a pass from Case Keenum. Diggs would then sprint for a game-winning touchdown.

While that game is still fresh in minds, Saints head coach Sean Payton dismissed the notion of a “revenge factor” motivating his team as they head back to U.S. Bank Stadium.

“It wasn’t like there was bad blood when the game was over or anything like that,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “Two teams fought hard and made a play at the end that ended up costing us the game, but there were a lot of things that cost us the game, and so I think the focus will be on this year’s Vikings and this year’s Saints team rather than the fact that we just finished playing them last year.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked if he thought the Saints would be coming to town with a chip on their shoulder because of the way the last game ended. He said yes to the chip, but didn’t sound convinced Diggs’ touchdown would be the cause of it.

“The Saints will come in with a chip on their shoulder because that’s who they are,” Zimmer said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “They’re very aggressive on defense. They’re aggressive offensively. They got a good football team, so you know, I don’t know. That was a long time ago.”

While the past makes for good talking points before the game, the present and future offer compelling reasons for both teams to bring their best this Sunday night. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions and would like to do anything possible to ensure that a potential third round takes place on their home field.