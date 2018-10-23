Terrelle Pryor could return with new team soon

Getty Images

Free agent receiver Terrelle Pryor said he is nearly ready to return to action, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Pryor’s progress has him thinking he could play as soon as Sunday.

Pryor would have to find a team first, though.

The Jets cut Pryor last week after signing him to a one-year contract in the offseason.

Pryor, 29, has 14 catches for 235 yards in six games this season.

He said several teams have contacted him, via Schefter, and Pryor could provide a Plan B for the receiver-needy teams that missed out of Amari Cooper.

Pryor, though, has not managed to find success anywhere except one season in Cleveland, where he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in 2016. He played only nine games with Washington last season between a demotion and an injury.