Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

What is the Bills’ confidence level right now?

Finding a different word to describe Dolphins coach Adam Gase than incompetent.

Reviewing the work of the Patriots running backs in the win over the Bears.

Jets coach Todd Bowles wouldn’t say who made defensive playcalls in Week Seven.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wants more challenges.

Sorting through the Bengals’ defensive issues.

Browns PR Jabrill Peppers addressed his key fumble in the loss to the Buccaneers.

Steelers CB Mike Hilton had a productive bye week.

The sacks keep coming for Texans LB Jadeveon Clowney.

Positive reviews for the Colts offensive line this week.

What will RB Carlos Hyde bring to the Jaguars offense?

Assessing the Titans’ place in the race for the AFC South crown.

Should the Broncos trade WR Demaryius Thomas?

Chiefs coach Andy Reid wants to see fewer penalties from his team.

The Chargers got the result they expected when WR Tyrell Williams scored on the first play of Sunday’s game.

There were some mixed messages as the Raiders addressed their decision to trade WR Amari Cooper.

Fan reactions to the Cowboys trade for WR Amari Cooper weren’t all that positive.

Giants QB Eli Manning‘s stats look better than he did on Monday night.

What happened to the Eagles defense in the fourth quarter against the Panthers?

Washington head coach Jay Gruden believes big plays are coming for the team’s offense.

Why didn’t the Bears try a Hail Mary at the end of the first half on Sunday?

The Lions think they have room for improvement.

The Packers need to take things one game at a time.

Defensive depth may be tested for the Vikings this week.

K Giorgio Tavecchio did well in his Falcons debut.

Is Panthers QB Cam Newton getting enough credit for Sunday’s comeback win?

The Saints were aggressive on fourth downs against the Ravens.

A look at Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston‘s interceptions in Sunday’s win.

A call for the Cardinals to trade CB Patrick Peterson.

The Rams will be facing a string of top quarterbacks.

49ers wide receivers haven’t had a lot to do.

The Seahawks are healthier coming off their bye week.