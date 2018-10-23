Ugly incident in Jacksonville as Texans fan gets knocked out at TIAA Bank Field

Getty Images

An ugly incident took place in the stands at TIAA Bank Field during Sunday’s Texans-Jaguars game in Jacksonville, as a Texans fan appeared to be knocked unconscious from a punch thrown by a Jaguars fan.

The incident, caught on video by another fan, shows an awful confrontation involving multiple fans, with the fans in Jaguars gear brawling with the outnumbered fans in Texans gear.

“We in no way condone the behavior during Sunday’s Jaguars vs. Texans game, which included a physical altercation between fans in the east stands,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “Per our Fan Code of Conduct, two individuals involved in the altercation were ejected from the stadium. Each party, whether a Jaguars season ticket member or a single game purchaser, has had their ticket purchasing privileges rescinded.”

It’s unknown whether any criminal charges were filed, and also unknown whether the injured man is OK.

This is the second high-profile incident involving fan behavior in Jacksonville in less than a year. During a December game against the Seahawks, multiple Jaguars fans threw items at Seahawks players, resulting in a potential crowd control nightmare as Seattle’s Quinton Jefferson tried to go into the stands to confront a fan who threw something at him.