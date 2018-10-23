Ugly incident in Jacksonville as Texans fan gets knocked out at TIAA Bank Field

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 23, 2018, 12:25 PM EDT
An ugly incident took place in the stands at TIAA Bank Field during Sunday’s Texans-Jaguars game in Jacksonville, as a Texans fan appeared to be knocked unconscious from a punch thrown by a Jaguars fan.

The incident, caught on video by another fan, shows an awful confrontation involving multiple fans, with the fans in Jaguars gear brawling with the outnumbered fans in Texans gear.

“We in no way condone the behavior during Sunday’s Jaguars vs. Texans game, which included a physical altercation between fans in the east stands,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “Per our Fan Code of Conduct, two individuals involved in the altercation were ejected from the stadium. Each party, whether a Jaguars season ticket member or a single game purchaser, has had their ticket purchasing privileges rescinded.”

It’s unknown whether any criminal charges were filed, and also unknown whether the injured man is OK.

This is the second high-profile incident involving fan behavior in Jacksonville in less than a year. During a December game against the Seahawks, multiple Jaguars fans threw items at Seahawks players, resulting in a potential crowd control nightmare as Seattle’s Quinton Jefferson tried to go into the stands to confront a fan who threw something at him.

  7. A 20-30ish year old sucker punching a 70ish year old guy from the side and out of the man’s direct line of vision. Then a woman seated about a row down comes up (maybe she was a family member?) and gets pushed in the faced by a couple guys while already down on her knees, then gets bent over backwards. She did throw a couple weak and very slow punches that were completely avoided. Really reflects badly on the Jaguars fans involved.

  9. Very Sad that football fans act in this way. I know if this was done at a Philadelphia game, the media would be all over this and highlight it on ESPN as how poor the city treats people. Double standard for all other cities.

  14. Big shock here. Went to Jacksonville a few years back for the first time as a visiting fan (Vikings). Vikings were winning and we were cheering….then food and objects started to get thrown at us. All but myself were removed from the stands. When I asked the police why we were being escorted out, they said we were being to loud and rude to the fans around us. Asked why us and not the food/object throwers also, the police asked if I wanted to leave also. I didn’t and went back to my seats.

    The Jags fans directly in front of me stated they had no issues with us and the people that threw stuff at us do it every game to visiting fans. Never getting in trouble.

    All teams need to be accountable for their fans actions. Yes, I get how the team wants their fans in the stadium, but if those fans are being asshats then they need to be thrown out of the game and if needed, banned from the stadium (see Patriots).

    For what it’s worth, I did go back 2 years ago to Jacksonville and had a great time. But usually I do not go back. Fans need to relax, do be so stupid (and mostly drunk) at these games.

  15. last time i went to a game in the world’s largest outdoor outhouse (gillette) was the last time the cowboys were there. my son and i had the pleasure to see multiple fights topped off by two women swinging each other by the hair. no thanks i’ll sit in front of the 65 inch samsung

  16. Wasn’t there a similar video at a game in Carolina in recent years? Yet another reminder to watch at home.

  19. I think any fan throwing punches at a game should have to suit up for their team and play a whole series as a running back. A handoff or two might just teach those pretend tough guys that they aren’t so tough.

  20. I’ve heard a lot of negative experiences from road fans travelling to Jacksonville. Earlier this year, one of my good friends back in Tampa went to see the Patriots play there. He was by himself and wearing a Patriots jersey, didn’t drink a sip of alcohol. He was endlessly harassed by Jags fans for the first half and they started throwing food and beer on him. After getting hit with a beer he turned around and threw and empty water bottle at one of the guys in retaliation.

    Security snatched him and brought him out of the stands, breathalyzed him, and then told him he couldn’t go back in because they couldn’t be responsible for his safety. They escorted him out of the stadium…where another fan threw a full hot dog with condiments on it right on him while the officer was escorting him. My buddy said something along the lines of “are you effing kidding me? You’re not going to do anything”…and the classy officer smiled at him and chanted “DUUUUUVALLLL”

  23. The majority of decent fans in each stadium need to take accountability of their fellow fans or it reflects poorly on everyone. If you see fans of your team throwing food at people, contact security and get them booted. I’ve got no patience for that crap.

  24. And this is why we as fans cannot have nice things, think about the incidents that don’t get reported. Some fans think just because they have purchased a ticket they can drink all they want,stand up, be inconsiderate because its their right because they bought a ticket. I agree with the one guy, I’ll stay on home and watch the game on my 65 inch Sony. These types of fans are ruining the family experience at all types of sporting events not just football. Want to cut down on this type of crap, have a Breathalyzer that needs to be passed before you can enter the stadium. Fighting over a team is just stupid, if that’s all you have in life and define yourself by it, your a freaking moron.

  25. That was my last two experiences in Buffalo!! It just makes no sense to me, if you win by 20 or lose by 20 it doesn’t change your life, its a freaking sporting event that serves as a distraction from mortgages and crap like that. Hey America, chill the freak out and learn to have some fun!!! It’s just sports!!

  26. Don’t forget the Bears fan that was killed in a Jax bar following a game a couple year ago.

  27. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:
    If you care enough about a freaking football team to fight someone over it, you need to sit down and reconsider how you are living your life.
    Agreed, with one addition: If you throw a sucker punch like the tough guy in the video then you should conduct your sit-down-and-think-about-life session in an 8×8 cell.

  28. What kind or buffoon could throw punches for a team that has Jalen RamsME on it?

    Not much to say lately, has RamsME. Not much surprise there either.

    FRAUD

  29. ann leach says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:44 pm
    Very Sad that football fans act in this way. I know if this was done at a Philadelphia game, the media would be all over this and highlight it on ESPN as how poor the city treats people. Double standard for all other cities.
    No double standard. Philadelphia’s reputation is well-earned, and it extends to other sports beyond football and doesn’t always appear in the media. I know Vikings fans that were treated awful in Philly both in the regular season and playoffs. Blackhawks fans that were soaked with beer and other things while the ushers laughed and did nothing during the Cup run of 2010. Ever watch the video years ago of fans asking Justin Morneau of the Twins for an autograph while feigning politeness as they nicely called him every name in the book as if it was funny? How about the guy that puked on a kid at a Mets game? Neat, huh? Philly fans are the worst and they seem to revel in it. The media doesn’t make a big deal when their is misbehavior in Philly because it’s the norm.

  32. I just attended the Bengals/Chiefs game in KC and as a Bengal fan (I know, I accept your apologies), I found that the KC fans were awesome. They were gracious and kind. Easily the best road experience I’ve had and I’ve been to many different places. Kudos to Chief fans.

  34. “thudsp says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:29 pm
    Maybe they do need to move to London.”

    Right. Because there has never been violence at English soccer matches?

