Week Eight power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 23, 2018, 12:04 PM EDT
Getty Images

1. Rams (7-0; last week No. 1): It’s way too early to think about 16-0, especially with the Packers, Saints, and Chiefs looming.

2. Saints (5-1; No. 2): The next two games — Vikings and Rams — could be the difference between securing a bye and fighting for a wild-card berth.

3. Patriots (5-2; No. 3): With Derek Anderson at quarterback, the Patriots should only fear flying objects other than footballs when they return to Bills.

4. Chiefs (6-1; No. 4): A second straight slide to 6-6 is looking less and less likely.

5. Chargers (5-2; No. 6): An all-L.A. Super Bowl isn’t out of the question.

6. Vikings (4-2-1; No. 8): The offense needs to become much more consistent to beat the likes of the Saints and the Lions over the next two weekends.

7. Ravens (4-3; No. 5): Justin Tucker rhymes with a four-syllable phrase that plenty of Ravens fans were surely shouting when that extra point sailed wide of the post.

8. Packers (3-2-1; No. 9): The defense needs to step up, or the Rams may score 50.

9. Steelers (3-2-1; No. 10): The Steelers secured the rare bye-week trifecta, with every other team in their division losing.

10. Washington (4-2; No. 13): Don’t be shocked if/when Washington upsets the Rams in January.

11. Panthers (4-2; No. 14): Don’t be shocked if/when Carolina upsets the Rams in January.

12. Eagles (3-4; No. 11): Don’t be shocked if this team isn’t playing in January.

13. Bengals (4-3; No. 7): The Bengals would very much like to no longer be asked to face the loser of a Chiefs-Patriots game the following week.

14. Texans (4-3; No. 19): More than a few Texans defenders are likely looking forward to the chance to put their full body weight on former Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler.

15. Lions (3-3; No. 20): Kerryon Johnson could lift the Lions to a division title.

16. Dolphins (4-3; No. 12): It’s starting to feel a lot like 2017 for the Dolphins.

17. Bears (3-3; No. 15): With the Jets and Bills up next, 5-3 is realistic. Which would have seemed unrealistic in August.

18. Seahawks (3-3; No. 18): Rested and ready and motivated to honor their late owner, the Seahawks could be one of those teams that gets hot at the right time.

19. Falcons (3-4; No. 21): With five home games played in seven weeks, the Falcons will need to do much better than 0-2 on the road after the bye week.

20. Buccaneers (3-3; No. 25): Now could be the time to get value for Ryan Fitzpatrick.

21. Cowboys (3-4; No. 16): As the old saying goes, desperate times call for giving up a first-round pick for a receiver who has underperformed for most of the last two seasons.

22. Jaguars (3-4; No. 17): This is the closest the Jaguars may come to playing a playoff game in London.

23. Browns (2-4-1; No. 22): This season is playing out perfectly for G.M. John Dorsey; the team is improved, but not so improved that it won’t be able to change coaches.

24. Broncos (3-4; No. 28): On Thursday night, the Broncos were like the kid who suddenly brings home straight As after consistently getting Cs.

25. Titans (3-4; No. 23): At some point, a difficult conversation will need to be had regarding Marcus Mariota as the future of the franchise.

26. Jets (3-4; No. 24): The 20-point margin is misleading; the Jets played well against Minnesota and should feel good about their progress.

27. Colts (2-5; No. 29): A win against the Raiders would set the table for a bye and an intriguing three-game home stand that could put the Colts to the fringes of contention.

28. Bills (2-5; No. 26): On Monday night, we’ll be reminded why the Bills don’t get many Monday night games.

29. 49ers (1-6; No. 27): Hello, Nick Bosa.

30. Raiders (1-5; No. 31): Goodbye, Derek Carr.

31. Giants (1-6; No. 32): Goodbye, Eli Manning.

32. Cardinals (1-6; No. 30): Hello, Jim Harbaugh.

Permalink 41 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

41 responses to “Week Eight power rankings

  3. 25. Titans (3-4; No. 23): At some point, a difficult conversation will need to be had regarding Marcus Mariota as the future of the franchise.

    ————————–

    While ultimately I agree I’m not sure why you’d write this after this week. He played very well against the Chargers. Had multiple BAD drops by his WRs. And even the INT was fluky. It’s like you don’t even watch him play.

  4. Chargers have beaten San Fran, Oakland, Buffalo, Cleveland, and Tennessee. Teams not exactly in the upper half of the league. We’ll see how it plays out as they play better teams.

  6. Packers fan here. The only team the Rams have to worry about on this list is the Chiefs.
    ————————————-
    The Pats would also have something to say about that.

  8. Jerrah commented last week that the Cowboys have not had a “true #1” wide receiver for a while now. After giving up their #1 pick next year for Amari Cooper, they still don’t.

  9. I don’t understand why the media consistently falls in love with the Chargers. They repeatedly give false hope. They only won their last game due to a poor coaching decision. Their kicking game will let them down again.

  10. How are the Packers ranked no. 8??? Geez the love AR gets blows my mind. He is great, I get it but this is a team sport and AR’s team isn’t performing well enough right now to justify no. 8

    I think in the NFCN, its the Vikings first, Lions second, and a toss up between Chicago and Packers. Once AR returns to form then I’d say its any given Sunday between MIN, DET and GB. Sorry Chicago but what is holding you back in a league where offense shines is a QB who needs a bit more time and maturation.

    I think this week CHI and DET win while MIN and GB lose. Eight weeks in this is definitely a neck and neck race for the division. For one week at least (I think) the Lions will be on top of the division. DET and CHI 4-3, MIN 4-3-1 and GB 3-3-1.

  13. chessic4 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Packers fan here. The only team the Rams have to worry about on this list is the Chiefs.
    ————————————-
    The Pats would also have something to say about that.
    _________

    The Rams don’t play the Pats this year. The comment was in reference to the upcoming schedule. I don’t think the Rams are losing any sleep about facing the Packers, though.

  14. Power rankings at this point in the season are as valuable as used toilet tissue. A lot of injuries can occur in the second half of the season.

  15. It’s the Rams then everybody else. At this moment, the Steelers ranking is correct. Still feel the Steelers are capable of beating anyone on the list with todays defenses. No team has a good defense this year.

  16. #asexpected. My thoughts.

    1) Rams clearly #1. I don’t personally want to see them go 16-0 because teams that do…well… I prefer championships.
    2) Saints dead on.
    3)I’d still put KC above the Pats, and a few teams over both. Everyone is excited about Mahomes and the offense he is leading while ignoring a very bad defense. And the Pats have escaped more games than they dominated – last two weeks against a team with one of the worst defenses in the league and one with a pretty bad offense. #29 SOS doesn’t place them at 3.

    Then you get to the real meat of the matter. 5-32? This is one of the worst league years I have seen. Ever. Minnesota isn’t very good. Eagles aren’t very good. No one in the AFC is any good. Chargers are intriguing to me but they just never seem to be able to put it together. Lions are freaking me out. But anyone else? Just weak.

  17. The only difference, speaking of the Saints, between securing a bye and fighting for a wild-card berth has nothing to do the Vikings and Rams. It has more to do with sweeping the Panthers.

  19. Bears – With the Jets and Bills up next, 5-3 is realistic.
    *******************************

    After watching them against the Pats, 3-5 is also realistic.

  20. The NFL is scripted people. I finally came to the realization a few weeks ago, unfortunately. The Packers beat the Niners by a final score of 33 to 30, which adds up to 63. This was Aaron Rodgers’ 63rd win at home. The Patriots beat the Colts 38 to 24 a few weeks ago. 38 + 24 = 62. The game was played 62 days after Tom Brady’s birthday. This was Brady’s 293rd career game, which expands to the 62nd prime in gematria decoding. It was also Belichick’s 293rd regular season game coaching the Patriots. 500 in gematria decoding is 62. Brady got his 500th career touchdown pass in this game. No one is safe from this. This affects every team in the NFL.﻿

    It’s all in the numbers. The NFL will do what it can to profit off of the best flavor of the month throughout each season. Tucker was supposed to miss that kick against the Ravens so that Brees could finally get his win against the Ravens, which would mean that he has beaten every NFL team.

    That play had to happen in order to make sure Brees could win without a loss in overtime. Had he lost the game, he would have had to wait until 2022 to do it. We all know he might not still be playing in the NFL four seasons from now. Just accept it. In the Packers vs. Niners match-up, Al Michaels even said prior to that Green Bay win that “Our reporters will be ready on the sidelines to interview Rodgers after the game” late in the 4th quarter. Why would those reporters interview Rodgers after a home game loss? The writing is on the wall. You can still watch and enjoy the NFL games, but just know that the gematria numbers will ruin the experience.

  21. Cooper before trade: Regarded as one of the best up and coming WR talents in the league, and victim of Carr regression and Gruden.

    Cooper after trade: Drops too many balls, unlikely to ever reach 1k again, not that talented, gets gassed out in games, hasn’t played well in 2 years.

  22. chessic4 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:14 pm
    Packers fan here. The only team the Rams have to worry about on this list is the Chiefs.
    ————————————-
    The Pats would also have something to say about that.
    —————-
    No they wouldn’t.
    The Pats wouldn’t play the Rams until the Superbowl. Therefore, the Pats have no bearing on the Rams 16-0 potential record.

  25. The chargers haven’t beat the chiefs in 5 yrs. so before we say they are going to the super bowl maybe they should 1st prove they can win against there number 1 division rival.

  26. 4. Chiefs (6-1; No. 4): A second straight slide to 6-6 is looking less and less likely.
    —————————-
    It never looked “likely” to begin with. With the exception of the Rams game, the Chiefs have already played the toughest part of their schedule.Here’s what they have left:

    Broncos
    @ Browns
    Cards
    @ Rams(Mexico City)
    @ Raiders
    Ravens
    Chargers
    @ Seahawks
    Raiders

    They will likely be double-digit favorites in all of these except the Rams.

  27. Justin Tucker rhymes with a four-syllable phrase that plenty of Ravens fans were surely shouting when that extra point sailed wide of the post.
    Seems like you don’t know the difference between syllables and letters.

  29. Washington upsets the Rams? That was funny. You do realize they needed Dallas playing terrible on offense (not taking away from their D line, which was stellar, but Dallas’ execution still sucked) as well as a bizarre penalty on the FG attempt to beat Dallas, a lower 15 team? (and I am a Cowboy fan).

  30. flaccoishermanmunster says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:44 pm
    Steelers would apply a beat down on the Rams. Steelers should be #1, maybe NE.
    ——————
    Not when Steelers were only able to tie the Browns and have only beaten 1 team over .500 to date, and that team they beat won’t be over .500 for long. 🙂

  31. terripet says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:10 pm
    Top 5. Rams. Kc. Saints. Minnesota San Diego
    —–
    32. Colts.

    I only move teams above 32 that can win without cheating, which the Colts clearly have trouble doing. ZERO playoff appearances and ZERO winning seasons since they were caught with underinflated footballs the night of the 2014 AFC Championship game. Nah, you frauds can stay at the bottom till you prove otherwise. 🙂

  32. 3)I’d still put KC above the Pats, and a few teams over both. Everyone is excited about Mahomes and the offense he is leading while ignoring a very bad defense. And the Pats have escaped more games than they dominated – last two weeks against a team with one of the worst defenses in the league and one with a pretty bad offense. #29 SOS doesn’t place them at 3.
    —-
    Cute how Patriot Hater will spin anything even at the expense of looking silly. 🙂 The Patriots were the better team hands down the last two weeks and the score (even the KC game) was closer than the game should have been. If they played KC tomorrow they’d beat them again.

    Also the #29 SOS don’t mean jack. The Patriots to date lead the AFC and are 2nd in the NFL in Strength of Victory with 3 wins vs teams over .500. The Rams, who are #1 and undefeated have a SOV of only .395 as they have 3 wins against teams in the bottom 4 of these rankings. Put them up against the Patriots right now and I have no doubt whatsoever they’ll be the second team to lose their undefeated season at the hands of the back to back defending AFC Champions 🙂

  34. Perhaps Mariota needs more than 1 receiver and an O-line that can give him some time to throw. He is pace to be sacked 50 times this season. Look at what Tom Brady can do when he has 5 minutes in the pocket. When you have 2 seconds, not good.

  35. The Packers at the Rams will tell a lot about this Packers team. 4 out the next 5 are going to be tough. Rams, Pats, Seahawks and Vikings. Skol!

  39. Alan Light says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:44 pm
    Packers would lose to #9-#27 on this list…
    —————
    Vikings DID lose (@ home) to #28 on this list…

  41. jjackwagon says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:49 pm
    4. Chiefs (6-1; No. 4): A second straight slide to 6-6 is looking less and less likely.
    —————————-
    It never looked “likely” to begin with. With the exception of the Rams game, the Chiefs have already played the toughest part of their schedule.Here’s what they have left:

    Broncos
    @ Browns
    Cards
    @ Rams(Mexico City)
    @ Raiders
    Ravens
    Chargers
    @ Seahawks
    Raiders

    They will likely be double-digit favorites in all of these except the Rams.
    ———————————————————-
    They may beat the Ravens but they will not be double digit favorites

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!