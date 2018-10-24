Aaron Rodgers has full practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers said after sitting out Tuesday’s practice that he expected to return Wednesday. Wednesday came, and he did.

The Packers quarterback had a full practice.

Rodgers wore a brace on his left knee as the Packers worked in pads.

He hopes to shed the brace for Sunday’s game against the Rams. He has worn a brace for every game since the season opener against the Bears when he initially injured his knee.

Rodgers went to a smaller brace for a Week Five game against the Lions, but he experienced a “setback” when he took a hit on his knee from Lions linebacker Christian Jones on the opening drive. The goal, though, is for Rodgers to go without.

The other nine players the Packers listed on their injury report were limited Wednesday. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) is the team’s only addition.