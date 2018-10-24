Alex Lewis thankful he can play again after “scary” injury

Getty Images

Ravens left guard Alex Lewis didn’t play against the Saints last Sunday as a result of the neck injury he suffered in Week Six against the Titans, but he was back on the practice field Wednesday and feeling grateful for that development.

Lewis needed to be taken to the hospital after being carted off the field a couple of weeks ago, but was able to fly home from Tennessee with the team after being diagnosed with a pinched nerve.

“I had some numbness. That was scary,” Lewis said, via the team’s website. “I’m just thankful now that I can be walking around here and be back on the team. It was just one of those freak hits — something gets pinched in there. It was almost like a light switch went off for a second and came back on. There’s nothing that I could have done differently.”

Lewis said that the experience didn’t make him think twice about returning to action because he loves “this sport too much” to walk away if he’s physically able to participate.