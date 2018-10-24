Baker Mayfield on offense: We don’t have to reinvent the wheel

Getty Images

The Browns rank 22nd in total offense, including 23rd in passing, are 23rd in scoring and head coach Hue Jackson said in the aftermath of Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay that he might become more involved in the offense.

Baker Mayfield sees no reason for big changes.

“I think a lot of things are said postgame emotionally, but I think the thing around here is that we don’t have to re-invent the wheel,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We need to perfect our craft. You look at the good teams around the league, they work hard at what they do and they become good at it. We have what we have.

“We don’t need to try and change too much. We just need to get better at what we’re doing. There’s no secret recipe for success besides working your ass off for what you have.”

The Browns have scored only eight points in the first quarter all season and two of those points came on a safety last week. They have scored only 31 points off a league-best 20 takeaways.

“We’ve got to score when we have a chance, and we’ve got to do that and be proud to do that,” Mayfield said.