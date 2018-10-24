Ben Roethlisberger “can’t imagine” Todd Haley likes Hue Jackson’s talk about offense

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spent a lot of time working with Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley when Haley had the same job in Pittsburgh and there were moments where the two men got under one another’s skin.

That leaves Roethlisberger with a pretty good idea about what might rub Haley the wrong way and Roethlisberger believes that there’s a good chance that Browns head coach Hue Jackson did that over the last few days. Jackson, who called plays the last two seasons before Haley was hired this offseason, talked about getting more involved with the offense after last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers and many took that to mean he’d be involved in calling plays again.

Jackson backed away from that idea on Monday and Roethlisberger thinks Jackson’s musings won’t go over well with Haley.

“I can’t imagine coach Todd was too happy with that talk,” Roethlisberger said on 93.7, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I don’t know what he is going to say to coach Jackson and those players, but Todd obviously has a pretty good track record. He went to the Super Bowl as [an offensive coordinator]. He was part of this offense here that was very productive for the many years he was here. But coach Jackson is right, it’s his team, he has the right to do what he chooses and how he wants to call plays or who calls plays. It’s up to them to work that out. I’m sure those two have had at least a talk or two behind closes doors. If coach Todd or coach Jackson want to let everyone know what was said, I’m sure we’d love to hear it.”

Roethlisberger and the Steelers will find out how things are going to play out for the Browns soon enough as they’ll be hosting their fellow AFC North club on Sunday.