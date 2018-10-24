Bilal Powell needs neck surgery, may not be able to return to NFL

Getty Images

Jets running back Bilal Powell was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and there’s a chance that could be the final act of his NFL career.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said at his Wednesday press conference that Powell needs to have neck surgery and that there’s no chance he’ll return from injured reserve this season. Bowles compared the injury to the one that kept wide receiver Quincy Enunwa from playing at all in 2017, but said it appears to be more serious and said it could be career-ending for Powell.

Powell was a fourth-round pick in 2011 and began playing a big role for the Jets in his second season. He’s run 791 times for 3,446 yards and caught 204 passes for 1,567 yards while scoring 20 total touchdowns.

While it will likely be some time before there’s word on whether Powell will play again, he may still be done with the Jets. Powell is set for free agency this offseason and running back is a position the Jets, who have a lot of cap space at their disposal, could look to upgrade.