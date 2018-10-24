Brice Butler visits receiver-needy Jets

Getty Images

Amari Cooper already has taken over Brice Butler‘s number in Dallas. The Cowboys cut Butler on Tuesday after trading for Cooper, and it didn’t take the free agent receiver long to get a phone call.

Butler visited the Jets on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Jets are desperate at the position. Robby Anderson missed practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury, and Quincy Enunwa sat out with high-ankle sprain that is expected to keep him out at least another game.

If Anderson can’t play Sunday, the Jets will have to call on newly signed Rishard Matthews.

Butler signed with the Cowboys on Sept. 18. He spent five games on the roster but played only three snaps in one game.

He caught 15 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games with the Cowboys last season.