Broncos cut Chad Kelly

Getty Images

The Broncos have had enough of Chad Kelly.

Kelly, the backup quarterback who was arrested early yesterday morning for criminal trespassing, was cut by Denver today.

That’s a harsh punishment, but Kelly had to know he was out of second chances: He dropped to the very end of last year’s draft because of off-field problems when he was in college, and the Broncos surely warned him that he was going to be on a short leash.

There had been some talk that Kelly could start for the Broncos this year if Case Keenum continued to struggle, but now there’s no chance of that happening. Kevin Hogan will move up to No. 2 on the depth chart behind Keenum.

Kelly will be subject to waivers, which means any team that wants him can have him, paying him only the league minimum salary for the rest of this season. If there’s a team that thinks Kelly has the potential to be a starting quarterback some day, he could easily get claimed. But a lot of teams will decide he’s more trouble than he’s worth.