Cam Newton listed as limited in practice with right shoulder issue

The Panthers had a big addition to their injury report on Wednesday.

Quarterback Cam Newton was on the list as a limited participant. A right shoulder injury was given as the reason for Newton’s curtailed work as the team started preparations to face the Ravens on Sunday.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera downplayed any concern about the quarterback’s readiness for that or any other games, however. Rivera suggested that giving Newton a little more rest during the week in order to keep him fresh may be a regular occurrence.

“General soreness,” Rivera said. “Guy played a heck of a game … it’s that time of year where we have to be smart with our guys.”

Safety Mike Adams and defensive end Julius Peppers were both out of practice entirely for rest days while defensive end Mario Addison (back), linebacker Andre Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee) were out due to injury.